Blood Orange: Police Shootings Miscellany

Illustration and design by Dustin Ames

Police shootings in Orange County are definitely more frequent now than in the 1980s, when the Los Angeles Times found an average of about 10 per year, but less trigger-happy than 1990, when the number of incidents reached 30. The Weekly previously found 50 police-shooting cases between 1999 and 2003 that the Orange County district attorney's office (OCDA) justified. Before that, the Orange County Register looked at 52 shootings between 1983 and 1987 that then-District Attorney Cecil Hicks' crew cleared all cops in. There's many facts found in Blood Orange research that didn't get presented in graphics. Don't worry: We bring you this miscellany for more.

Youngest person killed by police between 2006 and 2016 in Orange County: 14

Oldest person killed by police in OC during that same decade: 70

Number of women shot by police during that time period: 8

Number of female officers named in police-involved shootings during that same time: 9

Average number of paragraphs in 62 OCDA reports on police shootings prior to the agency's reformed disclosure policy in 2010: 3

Longest OCDA report about a police shooting in pages after the policy change: 20

Amount Irvine settled a lawsuit for an officer's errant bullet that struck Marilyn Ellis in the back while chasing a bank robber: $800,000.

Amount Anaheim settled a lawsuit for an officer's errant bullet that struck and wounded Norma Gomez during a freeway shootout that killed a suspect: $300,000.

Officer-involved shootings on record in which a person is struck or killed by the police departments of Los Alamitos, Westminster, Placentia and Seal Beach: 0

Percentage of Latinos living in Placentia: 36.4

Number of foreign-born people killed by law enforcement in OC between 2006 and 2016: 12

Number of OCDA reports released in Spanish or any other language alongside English: 1

Cases between 2006 and 2016 in which an officer accidentally shoots another officer in friendly fire: 1

Number of incidents in which people shot at police during that same time frame: 15

Number of times Travis Mock has been shot by police departments while unarmed between 2006 and 2016: 2

Amount of total settlement money Mock was awarded by Anaheim and Santa Ana to dismiss his police-shooting lawsuits: $250,000

Encounters in which police responded to people "acting erratically" or otherwise exhibiting symptoms of mental-health or addiction issues: 36

Number of shootings in such cases that resulted in death: 22

Number of seconds Tustin policeman Osvaldo Villareal gave an unarmed Benny Herrera to obey his command to take his hands out of his pockets before opening fire and killing him: 1

Span of months between Anaheim Police's Nick Bennallack's two fatal officer-involved shootings in 2012: 6

Number of police shootings that happened the year after the 2012 Anaheim Riots: 0

OC cities with active civilian police-oversight boards: 0

Years since black civil-rights group CORE asked Santa Ana to adopt a civilian police-oversight board: 53

Number of officer-involved shootings in OC between 2006 and 2016: 173

Number of police-shooting cases during that same time for which DA Tony Rackauckas brought charges against an on or off-duty officer: 0