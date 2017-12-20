A-Unique Barbershop, Longtime Black-Owned Anaheim Business, Gets Booted

A convivial vibe at A-Unique Barbershop in Anaheim greets patrons looking for the perfect taper, fade or specialty cut shortly before closing on a recent afternoon. Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" bumps in the background while barbers talk hoops. "I like Lonzo Ball," Charles the barber says of the Lakers' rookie point guard. "You don't like Lonzo!" Ernie, his fellow barber, playfully fires back. "I like him, but I hope LeBron James dunks on him tonight for his dad like this!" Charles says. He acts out a thunderous slam to drive his point home and earn some chuckles.

In the back of the barbershop, owner Pierre Dotson isn't cutting hair. Instead, he's meticulously scrapping glue off of a sign that's going to adorn the longtime black-owned business' new location. Only, it's not the way he planned to mark A-Unique Barbershop's 20th anniversary next year. David Cessna, a property manager for Lincoln & Dale Plaza where A-Unique's made its home since 1998, came into the shop looking for him one day in late October, but not for a haircut. The two met soon after that the nearby Clausen Enterprises office when Cessna tried handing over paperwork informing Dotson that his lease wasn't going to be renewed.

"Rent's never been an issue, even with the increases over the years," Dotson says. He recalled Cessna noting the two having their "differences" since the company took over the plaza and remodeled it about a year ago. During the conference room conversation the barber says issues about the music and the clientele the shop attracted to the plaza were expressed. "Basically, he was saying everything of the black culture but he was very methodical in his words," he adds. Dotson requested by email to finish up remaining business with someone else at Clausen Enterprises, citing "animosity" directed towards him.