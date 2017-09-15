menu

DUI Checkpoint at Ball and Beach in Anaheim Tonight


DUI Checkpoint at Ball and Beach in Anaheim Tonight

Friday, September 15, 2017 at 5:07 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Anaheim tonight.
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Anaheim tonight.
Jay Brockman
The Anaheim Police Department Traffic Unit holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint tonight from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The exact location, you ask?

Ball Road east of Beach Boulevard.

"Officers will be delaying motorists only momentarily as they look for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and check for proper licensing," reads a department advisory. "When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes."

You know those pills your doctor gives you for the thing caused by the thing? Well, if you pop them, climb behind the wheel and later be deemed to be impaired because of them, you could face a wrath of shit.

"Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, and other expenses that can exceed $10,000 not to mention the embarrassment when friends and family find out," reads the APD announcement.

Funding for the checkpoint comes to the Anaheim PD from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

