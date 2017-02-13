menu

Argentina-Based Counterfeit U.S. Currency Scam Targeted Disneyland and Disney World

Argentina-Based Counterfeit U.S. Currency Scam Targeted Disneyland and Disney World

Monday, February 13, 2017 at 10:46 a.m.
By R. Scott Moxley
Argentina-Based Counterfeit U.S. Currency Scam Targeted Disneyland and Disney World
A federal judge has punished participants in an Argentina-based operation passing counterfeit $100 U.S. Federal Reserve notes last year at Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in Anaheim.

Though Department of Justice officials wanted six-month prison terms for Leonardo Ramundo and Juan Vitali, U.S. District Court Judge James V. Selna recently let both foreign nationals go free with a sentence of time served in the Santa Ana Jail, or about three months.

According to a U.S. Secret Service report, the non-English speaking Ramundo and Vitali are dirt poor, low level players who were flown first to Florida, kept in cheap motels and ordered to pass tens of thousands of dollars in fake currency manufactured in Peru.

The men purchased inexpensive Disney merchandize to receive legitimate cash back before wiring 90 percent of the windfall to their Argentina bosses, one of whom reportedly goes by the moniker "El Negro."

In reward, the men were allowed to keep $5 each time they worked as a lookout or $10 each time they personally passed the bogus money.

Alerted by a park vendor who received the counterfeit in October, Disneyland's security officers notified Anaheim Police Department detectives and the Secret Service. Surveillance footage showed the scam had occurred on numerous prior occasions when the conspirators dumped between $5,000 and $15,000 in fraudulent funds a day. A raid on two Econo Lodge rooms in Anaheim recovered a suitcase loaded with more than $30,000 in fake $100 bills.

R. Scott Moxley
R. Scott Moxley’s award-winning investigative journalism has touched nerves for two decades. An angry congressman threatened to break Moxley’s knee caps. A dirty sheriff promised his critical reporting was irrelevant and then landed in prison. Corporate crooks won’t take his calls. Murderous gangsters mad-dogged him in court. The U.S. House of Representatives debated his work. Pusillanimous cops have left hostile messages using fake names. Federal prosecutors credited his stories for the arrest of a doctor who sold fake medicine to dying patients. And a frantic state legislator literally caught sleeping with lobbyists sprinted down state capital hallways to evade his questions in Sacramento. Moxley has won Journalist of the Year honors at the Los Angeles Press Club and been named Distinguished Journalist of the Year by the LA Society of Professional Journalists.

