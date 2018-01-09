Anti-Union "Eyes on 11" Campaign Sets its Sights on Unite Here Local 11

A new effort by a national organization is taking aim at a union representing hotel, restaurant and convention center workers in Orange County. The Center For Union Facts (CUF) focuses it attention on Unite Here Local 11 with the launch of eyeson11.com, a website that deems it the "most controversial" and "worst" union in California. Luka Ladan, a spokesman for the campaign, penned a recent op-ed in Los Angeles Daily News calling Local 11 "self-serving" in Anaheim and elsewhere.

What backs up such heavy-handed claims? The campaign says Local 11, which represents 23,000 workers across Southern California and Arizona, cares more about pushing controversial development projects that allow it to expand membership dues than anything else. The watchdog website also solicits confidential testimonies from aggrieved workers and residents near proposed development project sites to drive its point home.

"The Center for Union Facts has had its eyes on Local 11 for awhile now," says Ladan. "Our goal here is to expose Local 11 for what we believe to be a self-serving development agenda and for many of its disruptive tactics that the union has used repeatedly to enact that agenda."