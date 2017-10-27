 


Drunk or drugged driving can be deadly this Halloween season.EXPAND
Scott Feinblatt

Costa Mesa Checkpoint, Newport Patrols Aim to Halt Halloween DUIs

Matt Coker | October 27, 2017 | 5:50am
AA

The Costa Mesa Police Department’s Traffic Unit holds a DUI checkpoint tonight from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where?

"Within the city limits," answers CMPD.

Across the Newport Beach border, police are running extra patrols all weekend aimed at Halloween partiers who climb behind the wheel.

"According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 45 percent of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes on Halloween night in recent years were in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver nationwide," reads a California Office of Traffic Safety(OTS)  release. "Children and parents out trick-or-treating are also at risk, as 36 percent of fatal pedestrian crashes on Halloween night involved drunk drivers."

Grants from the OTS, through the NHTSA, fund the Costa Mesa and Newport Beach police departments' separate  operations.

 
