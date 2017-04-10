70-year-old Acupuncturist Held in Alleged Sexual Assaults

Jay Brockman

A 70-year-old acupuncturist was arrested Wednesday for the alleged sexual assault of female patients in Fountain Valley, according to police.

Henry David Lee Fountain Valley Police Department

Henry David Lee of Laguna Woods was bookend into Orange County Jail on nine felony counts of sexual battery and sexual penetration and was held in lieu of $250,000 bail. The women were being treated at Kang C Lee Acupuncture, the suspect's business at 8878 Warner Ave., Fountain Valley, where the assaults are alleged to have occurred between 2014-16, police say. The investigation continues, and anyone with information or who believes they have been a victim is asked to call Fountain Valley Police Detective Gloria Scott at 714.593.4480 or via email at gloria.scott@fountainvalley.org.

