70-year-old Acupuncturist Held in Alleged Sexual Assaults

Monday, April 10, 2017 at 5:09 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Jay Brockman
A 70-year-old acupuncturist was arrested Wednesday for the alleged sexual assault of female patients in Fountain Valley, according to police.

Henry David Lee
Henry David Lee
Fountain Valley Police Department

Henry David Lee of Laguna Woods was bookend into Orange County Jail on nine felony counts of sexual battery and sexual penetration and was held in lieu of $250,000 bail. The women were being treated at Kang C Lee Acupuncture, the suspect's business at 8878 Warner Ave., Fountain Valley, where the assaults are alleged to have occurred between 2014-16, police say. The investigation continues, and anyone with information or who believes they have been a victim is asked to call Fountain Valley Police Detective Gloria Scott at 714.593.4480 or via email at gloria.scott@fountainvalley.org.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

