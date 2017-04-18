2 OC Residents Arrested in Berkeley Brawl; OF COURSE One of Them is from Huntington Beach

#BasedSkywalker pleading his innocence to assault with a deadly weapon charges, next to a pirate ship YouTube screen grab

Yesterday, Berkeley police announced the identities of the 21 people arrested during a violent face-off between alt-losers and antifa on April 15. And OF COURSE there's an Orange County connection.

One of those arrested was 26-year-old Robert Rundo of San Clemente. His charges are battery on a police officer and resisting/obstructing a police officer. There is no social media information on the guy, but we have an idea of who he might be—but we'll save that for another day.

Far more interesting is the tale of one Dennis Luke, listed in a Berkeley Police Department press release as a 36-year-old from Huntington Beach—OF COURSE. HB breeds Trumpbros the way SanTana spawns cholos. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon—one of two rioters alleged to have done so. There's a Facebook account with a variant of that name, from HB, and further snooping shows that person keeps getting tagged in posts referencing someone by the nickname #BasedSkywalker.

#BasedSkywalker was at last month's #MAGAMarch in Huntington Beach, filming the madding crowd. For Berkeley, though, #BasedSkywalker decided to battle. On triumphant posts released by Orange County-based Last Revolution Media, #BasedSkywalker is pictured at the Berkeley brawl wearing a Captain America T-shirt and a fruity neon-green cyclist's helmet (what: did the costume shop run out of Spartan helmets?). Here's video of him joining up with other alt-losers to roll a Dumpster at antifa:

But after the arrest, a far-more-morose #BasedSkywalker put out the following video, where he said the Alameda County District Attorney's office had filed * was debating "what they're going to do with my charges, my assault with a deadly weapon." Man, all this video needs is "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" in the background, so defeated #BasedSkywalker is:

Here's where it gets interesting. In the YouTube comments, people keep calling #BasedSkywalker "Scott." The only other guy besides Luke with the same charges is a 51-year-old—and the above guy ain't 51 (unless he's the new Ned Flanders).

So is Berkeley's Dennis Luke real name Dennis? Luke? Scott? #BasedSkywalker? CHAVALA? We go with the latter.

*Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misrepresented what #BasedSkywalker said. We changed the story to quote #BasedSkywalker directly. The Weekly regrets the error. There was also reference to an "exact same beard" that we scrubbed to make the story read better.

