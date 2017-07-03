Teacher and Drug Dealer Guilty of Inappropriate Relationships with Kids

Jay Brockman

A former Santa Ana High School science teacher pleaded guilty to statutory rape and possession of child pornography.

A drug dealer copped to giving marijuana to a teenage boy and child annoyance and was immediately sentenced to 108 days in jail.

Alvar Gonzalez Santa Ana Police Department

Alvar Albert Gonzalez, 47, of Santa Ana, is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 25 after pleading guilty Wednesday to unlawful sexual intercourse and possession and control of child pornography. He could get three years and eight months in state prison and have to register as a sex offender for life, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office. Gonzalez met the victim when she was in one of his Santa Ana High classes as a freshman. Sometime in 2013, he arranged to have the then-16-year-old girl meet him in his class during lunch, and that is where and during which hours the two would have sex on about nine different occasions, according to police, who added Gonzalez also recorded a sexually explicit video of the girl. After Gonzalez kissed another teenage student in December 2014, she went to authorities and the teacher was placed on administrative leave. School officials also contacted police, who launched the investigation that led to the September 2015 arrest of Gonzalez. That probe uncovered the 16-year-old victim and porn.

Christian Reed Orange County Sheriff's Department

Christian Ulysses Reed, 50, of San Clemente, cut a deal with the court on June 26 that had the 50-year-old pleading guilty to misdemeanor child annoyance and giving a teenager marijuana while a felony drug charge involving a minor, multiple misdemeanor counts of molestation, child annoyance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a sentencing enhancement for using a minor for drug deals were all dismissed. Orange County sheriff's deputies had accused Reed of having inappropriate contact with teenage boys since the 1980s. His jail sentence equaled the amount of time he'd served since his May 4 arrest, so take a good long look at the mug shot, parents.

