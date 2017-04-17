menu

Yes, You Have Read This Headline Before: 19-year-old Shot Dead in Santa Ana

Man Who Reportedly Left Wife Bloodied is Shot Dead by Newport Beach Policeman


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Yes, You Have Read This Headline Before: 19-year-old Shot Dead in Santa Ana

Monday, April 17, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Yes, You Have Read This Headline Before: 19-year-old Shot Dead in Santa AnaEXPAND
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A A

A 19-year-old man was shot to death on East Chestnut Avenue in Santa Ana early Saturday.

Dispatch got the call around 2:10 a.m. that a male was down on the sidewalk in front of 621 E. Chestnut Ave., according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the 19-year-old with a gunshot wound. Orange County Fire Authority first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim's name is not being released pending notification of family.

Upcoming Events

Homicide detectives have determined the shooting was gang-related, which means anyone with information that can help locate the killer or killers could receive up to $50,000 through the city’s Gang Homicide Reward Program.

Tips can be called in to SAPD homicide detectives at 714.245.8390. Orange County Crime Stoppers collects anonymous tips at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >