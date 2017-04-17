Yes, You Have Read This Headline Before: 19-year-old Shot Dead in Santa Ana

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

A 19-year-old man was shot to death on East Chestnut Avenue in Santa Ana early Saturday.

Dispatch got the call around 2:10 a.m. that a male was down on the sidewalk in front of 621 E. Chestnut Ave., according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the 19-year-old with a gunshot wound. Orange County Fire Authority first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim's name is not being released pending notification of family.

Homicide detectives have determined the shooting was gang-related, which means anyone with information that can help locate the killer or killers could receive up to $50,000 through the city’s Gang Homicide Reward Program.

Tips can be called in to SAPD homicide detectives at 714.245.8390. Orange County Crime Stoppers collects anonymous tips at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

