Yes, You Have Read This Headline Before: 19-year-old Shot Dead in Santa Ana
|
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A 19-year-old man was shot to death on East Chestnut Avenue in Santa Ana early Saturday.
Dispatch got the call around 2:10 a.m. that a male was down on the sidewalk in front of 621 E. Chestnut Ave., according to the Santa Ana Police Department.
Officers arrived to find the 19-year-old with a gunshot wound. Orange County Fire Authority first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
The victim's name is not being released pending notification of family.
Upcoming Events
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins
TicketsThu., Jun. 1, 7:07pm
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Minnesota Twins
TicketsThu., Jun. 1, 7:07pm
-
Orange County Soccer Club v Real Monarchs SLC
TicketsSat., Jun. 3, 5:00pm
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. New York Yankees
TicketsMon., Jun. 12, 7:07pm
Homicide detectives have determined the shooting was gang-related, which means anyone with information that can help locate the killer or killers could receive up to $50,000 through the city’s Gang Homicide Reward Program.
Tips can be called in to SAPD homicide detectives at 714.245.8390. Orange County Crime Stoppers collects anonymous tips at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Chicago White Sox
TicketsWed., May. 17, 7:07pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox
TicketsWed., May. 17, 7:07pm
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Atlanta Braves
TicketsMon., May. 29, 6:07pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves
TicketsMon., May. 29, 6:07pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!