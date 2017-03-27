15-year-old Aspiring Pro Boxer Isaac Gonzalez Shot Dead in Santa Ana

A 15-year-old aspiring professional boxer who was shot in Santa Ana late Saturday night died from his injuries the following morning.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to solicit donations for funeral expenses for the family of Isaac Gonzalez.

The Santa Ana Police Department received a call at 11:51 p.m. Saturday about a male down and bleeding in the area of 2302 W. St. Gertrude Place, according to officials.

Cops and Orange County Fire Authority paramedics arrived and found the Valley High School student suffering from several gunshot wounds, say Santa Ana Police.

Gonzalez was taken to a local hospital, where he had been listed in critical condition before he passed away. The boy had trained at TKO Youth Boxing Club in Santa Ana.

Homicide detectives believe Gonzalez had been walking in the residential area when he was shot in what police believe was a gang-related incident. The victim was not a gang member, police stress.

A dark colored vehicle was seen in the same area around the time of the shooting. Anyone with information that can lead to Gonzalez's killer or killers is asked to call SAPD homicide detectives at 714.245.8390. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855.847.6227 (855-TIP-OCCS).

