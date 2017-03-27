menu

Luis Eduardo Distancia Sought by Santa Ana Cops for Fatal Hit and Run


15-year-old Aspiring Pro Boxer Isaac Gonzalez Shot Dead in Santa Ana

Monday, March 27, 2017 at 9:15 a.m.
By Matt Coker
15-year-old Aspiring Pro Boxer Isaac Gonzalez Shot Dead in Santa Ana (2)EXPAND
GoFundMe.com
A A

A 15-year-old aspiring professional boxer who was shot in Santa Ana late Saturday night died from his injuries the following morning.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to solicit donations for funeral expenses for the family of Isaac Gonzalez.

The Santa Ana Police Department received a call at 11:51 p.m. Saturday about a male down and bleeding in the area of 2302 W. St. Gertrude Place, according to officials.

Cops and Orange County Fire Authority paramedics arrived and found the Valley High School student suffering from several gunshot wounds, say Santa Ana Police.

Gonzalez was taken to a local hospital, where he had been listed in critical condition before he passed away. The boy had trained at TKO Youth Boxing Club in Santa Ana.

Homicide detectives believe Gonzalez had been walking in the residential area when he was shot in what police believe was a gang-related incident. The victim was not a gang member, police stress.

A dark colored vehicle was seen in the same area around the time of the shooting. Anyone with information that can lead to Gonzalez's killer or killers is asked to call SAPD homicide detectives at 714.245.8390. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855.847.6227 (855-TIP-OCCS).

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

