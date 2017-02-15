10 Suggested Names for Disneyland's New Burned Parking Structure Attraction

UPDATE, FEB. 15, 7:34 A.M.: From Anaheim Police Department spokesman Sgt. Daron Wyatt, who is also the Anaheim Fire & Rescue public information officer: "The investigation into [Monday] night’s fire at the Mickey and Friends parking structure has narrowed the origin between two vehicles, a 2015 Toyota Prius and a 2001 Ford Expedition. The area of origin is believed to be in either the cargo area of the Prius where the battery is located or the engine compartment of the Expedition, which were within three feet of each other. Due to the extreme heat produced by the fire, the configuration of the vehicles, and their proximity to one another, the exact cause and origin cannot be determined without further testing and evaluation. Anaheim Fire investigators are working cooperatively with the insurance companies involved in attempting to determine a definitive cause. However, there is no indication the fire was intentionally set or foul play is involved."

Disneyland just accomplished its worst attraction rollout ever.

In case you missed the news, a mysterious fire in the Anaheim theme park’s main Mickey & Friends Parking Structure Monday burned eight cars and forced seven people to be treated for smoke inhalation. The total loss was estimated to be $180,000, according to authorities.

"No foul play is suspected" is what you’re being told. What you’re not being told, because I just thought it up, is that was no accident but a new ride that Disney opened without first naming it, which I believe is a first!

Since Mouseketeers are dealing with the mess, we feel obliged to throw out 10 suggested names for their newest ride.

1) It’s a Smoke World

2) Mr. Toad’s Wild Fire

3) Napalmed Jungle Cruise

4) Dumbo the Frying Elephant



5) Singe Mountain

6) Sailing Ship Combustible

7) Heated Mansion

8) Inferno Jones Adventure

9) Pirates of the Conflagration

10) Flaming Nemo Submarine Voyage

And making its triumphant return soon: The Main Street Electrical Fire Parade!

