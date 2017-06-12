menu

Genaro Diaz Stabbed to Death and Antonio Esquivel is Held

Two Convicted of Serious Sex Crimes, Two Popped for More


Genaro Diaz Stabbed to Death and Antonio Esquivel is Held

Monday, June 12, 2017 at 5:25 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A 20-year-old Santa Ana resident was stabbed to death in Garden Grove Friday night, and another young man has been taken into custody in connection with the homicide.

Genaro Diaz died at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange after paramedics treated him in the 12800 block of Haster Street for a stab wound to the chest.

Police had been called to that Garden Grove neighborhood around 9:15 p.m. regarding a domestic dispute between a man and woman. But responding officers discovered there had actually been some kind of altercation there between Diaz and two other males, says Garden Grove Police Sgt. Ray Bex.

Further investigation led police to Antonio Esquivel, 21, of Garden Grove, who was placed under arrest. Bex says officers are still trying to find the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garden Grove Police Homicide Unit at 714.741.5786.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

