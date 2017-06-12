Genaro Diaz Stabbed to Death and Antonio Esquivel is Held

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

A 20-year-old Santa Ana resident was stabbed to death in Garden Grove Friday night, and another young man has been taken into custody in connection with the homicide.

Genaro Diaz died at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange after paramedics treated him in the 12800 block of Haster Street for a stab wound to the chest.

Police had been called to that Garden Grove neighborhood around 9:15 p.m. regarding a domestic dispute between a man and woman. But responding officers discovered there had actually been some kind of altercation there between Diaz and two other males, says Garden Grove Police Sgt. Ray Bex.

Further investigation led police to Antonio Esquivel, 21, of Garden Grove, who was placed under arrest. Bex says officers are still trying to find the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garden Grove Police Homicide Unit at 714.741.5786.

