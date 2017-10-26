The Darden Sisters' Alternative Americana Sound is a Family Affair

Their names are as eclectic as the extensive list of musical styles and performers they cover: Selah, Clarah; Havilah, and Tabithah. Together, they are four sisters from Fullerton, the Darden Sisters and it might be a good idea to check them out now, because if they have anything to say about it, and if there is any justice on this spinning rock, they'll be playing well outside of Fullerton for years to come.

"They talk about it all the time, that in 20 years, they'll be performing and having a serious recording career," says their manager Annice Parker, a veteran Hollywood producer and former employee of Gallin Morey and Associates, a management company that represented kind of well-known clients like Michael Jackson, Elton John and Dolly Parton."They are singers, musicians and very prolific songwriters who are doing something special that is something you don't hear every day on the radio."

The Dardens range in age from 16 to 21 and have performed as a unit for about eight years. In the last couple, they have been frequent sights in and around Fullerton, playing bi-weekly at the Back Alley Bar and Grill and monthly at Bourbon Street and Joe's, as well as twice a month at Campus JAX in Newport Beach and the Packing House in Anaheim. But those are free gigs, where the quartet display their multi-instrumental prowess, lush harmonies and mostly re-arranged covers of songs ranging from standards in the 1940s to contemporary pop hits.

But their first headlining gig where people will actually pay money is tonight at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center in Fullerton. And rather than a bar gig, where they often take requests from the audience, this will be a structured show, with several musicians sitting in with them, including their grandfather, Joe Tatar, an Orange County institution who has performed a piano-based show of songs ranging from the 1920s to 1970s for years

(To continue the family connection, Tater's sons, the sister's uncles Eddie and Joey Tater, have been part of OC punk stalwart D.I. since the early 2000s).

"These girls grew up in a house with a basement and their uncles were constantly down there having jam sessions with all the local talent," Parker says. "They are convinced that everyone who's passed through here, from Gwen Stefani down, were jamming in that basement at some time."

The Darden Sisters Band plays exclusively covers, but their end goal is to be recognized as Darden, a band that writes its own songs in what they call an "alternative-Americana" style," Parker said. They are currently wrapping up the mixing stage of their first EP, and Parker believes it's only a matter of time before major players are knocking at their collective door.

"The thing about them is they are authentically themselves, no one else has a sound like it," Parker said. "When I first met them, I took them to Nashville (three years ago) and people absolutely loved them. They're kind of a throwback, but also new. There isn't one person, not one songwriter, or producer or record label person who does not fall in love. This is so unique and it needs to be out there. They are playing real music, no gimmicks."

The Dardens, who trade off singing duties, all play multiple instruments, ranging from guitar and upright bass, to violin, ukulele, harmonica and even the occasional accordion and banjo.

Along with their grandfather, and younger brother, Josiah, they will be joined at the Muck by Sean Oliu, a 15-year-old singer and songwriter wunderkind from Anaheim who is a cast member for Club Mickey Mouse (whatever that is), and Reinhold Schwarzwald, an Austrian-born jazz musician who has played extensively in Europe and America.

Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, (714) 738-6595. 7:30 to 9 p.m. $25. For tickets and other 411, visit here.