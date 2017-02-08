The Best OC Metal Concerts in February

Suicide Silence James Killian

OK so we’ve all survived a month of Trump’s presidency, and it was turbulent times, but still, what else better to get your mind, body and ear drums set off by another kind of chaos: the sounds of heavy metal. Nothing better to channel frustration than attending a metal show. So, keeping your sanity in mind, get out to one of the following shows. Whether you’re into modern metalcore, thrash, sludge or even or guitar god virtuoso rock, we got you covered with a set of shows coming to the OC area.

Devildriver (with Death Angel, Winds of Plague, The Agonist and Azreal)

The Observatory

February 8

Dez Fafara took a negative— his band Coal Chamber breaking up up in the late 90s—and turned it into a positive. With Devildriver, the approach was simple: fast, aggressive yet melodic death metal. The band has definitely progressed through each album, since debuting in 2003, and now with their seventh full length from last year, Trust No One, and numerous line up variations, the band has persevered with vocalist and lyricist Dez at the front, screaming and growling his way into the chests lungs and ear drums of everyone in attendance. This is a heavy band, and they’ve gotten heavier over the years. Devildriver has toured with almost everyone in metal, from Danzig and Gwar, to Suffocation and Iron Maiden. Be warned: Dez is not afraid to incite the pit, consequently, this one could get a little crazy.

Joining Devildriver will be '80s San Francisco Bay Area thrash band Death Angel, which is still touring to promote last year’s acclaimed album, The Evil Divide. Death Angel alone is a band worthy of slam dancing to, so be sure to take advantage of the band’s old school speed metal delivered with a new perspective. Local metalcore band Winds of Plague, Canada’s The Agonist and Australian thrashers Azreal will open the show.

Uli Jon Roth

Malone's Bar & Grill

February 18,

Uli Jon Roth might be one of the most underrated of the metal or hard rock guitar gods. From his early days as lead guitarist in the late '70s with the German proto-metal band Scorpions, to his solo career, Roth is revered around the world and has a massive following in Asia and Europe. He brings his transcendent and mystifying guitar skills and talents to Santa Ana on his latest 2016-2017 World Tour, The Tokyo Tapes Revisted. This is the place to be if you want a special intimate performance, and a night full of epic guitar shredding by one of heavy metal/hard rocks’s greatest guitar players.

Every Time I Die

The Observatory

February 19

ETID is a band that can draw in fans who are into metalcore, punk, hardcore, metal, and other forms of aggressive music. the fast, heavy pummeling sound the band has been known for continues to crush fans across the globe, as it has been doing for now over 17 years. With the latest album, from last year, Low Teens, ETID offers a gut wrenching and volatile slab of intensity that both old and newcomers will enjoy, if for anything else for its ferocity. This should be a rager in Santa Ana. Opening bands include Knocked Loose, Harms Way and Eternal Sleep.

Attila (with New Years Day and more)

Chain Reaction

February 24

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Attila is a death metalcore band in operation since 2005. Building up a fanbase through social media presence and word of mouth, the band has been on both regional and national tours full time since 2010. Fans will get a chance to hear tunes from last year’s album Chaos. The show will feature opening band, local rockers New Years Day, with special guests Bad Omens and Cane Hill.

Suicidal Tendencies (with Crowbar & Havok)

The Observatory

February 22

One of the progenitors of both hardcore punk and speed metal, these Venice Beach gangster punk thrashers have been doing their thing since the early '80s, and taking their music across the globe, having since sold millions of records and toured with everyone from Queensryche and Guns N Roses, to Exodus and Pantera. Merging the cultures of gangsters and skateboarding, with the music of thrash and punk, Suicidal Tendencies has had numerous line up changes over the decades, but the constant has been front man and lyricist Mike Muir. The band has been given a new spike of energy with former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo. Opening the show are sludge peddlers, from New Orleans, Crowbar, and neothrashers Havok.

Suicide Silence

The Observatory

February 24

This is a record release show for these local heroes with frontman in Eddie Hermida who bring an assault of heavy, textured yet focused metal. With the upcoming self-titled album, produced by Ross Robinson, fans awaiting in anticipation can get a chance to hear some of the new tunes live in Santa Ana. From the days before the tragic loss of original singer Mitch Lucker in 2012, the band has always been known for bringing an intense and powerful live show, putting 110 % into their live performances. This tradition is kept alive with Hermida at the center, in honor of his fallen metal brother. Opening the show is Plague Vendor and Cameron Argon. Expect a huge crowd, and possibly a sold out show for this one.

