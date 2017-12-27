Santa Ana Noise Fest Ends 2017 With a Bang

There's no shortage of music festivals dedicated to indie rock, reggae, punk, metal, hip-hop, country and even '80s-flashback acts. But for nearly a decade, only one festival in Orange County has been geared 100 percent toward bands that thrive on dissonance, primordial sludge, atmospheric bliss and the genre-defying sounds of the aural arts. And on Saturday, the Santa Ana-based Noise Fest returns to the Orange County Center for Contemporary Art (OCCCA) for its ninth installation.

"Having a space available really allowed me to put together concerts," says the festival's organizer and current OCCCA director, Stephen Anderson. "And since it wasn't about packing the place or to make money, it was more of a way to utilize the space to bring a new crowd to see the art on exhibition and connect with the community.

To make things run smoothly, organizers have adopted an efficient format. "We will have three bands set up side-by-side, playing one after the other in 20-minute sets," Anderson says. "After that group of three, we have a break for tear down, and the next three acts set up."