Orange County Ska Bandmates Reunite to Help Produce Charity Album for Puerto Rico

Original Suburban Legends frontman Tim Maurer recently re-teamed with his fellow Suburban Legends founding member Vincent Walker for a special project. The name they are recording under is Walki-Talki, and their new tune is one of 15 tracks on an album that was produced to raise funds for the recently devastated Puerto Rico. Walki-Talki, Kiev, and Wetwood Smokes are all representing Orange County on Arecibo: Songs for Puerto Rico, an album which is essentially comprised of songs by LA-based and SoCal area bands, and which goes on sale today here. All proceeds from the album will benefit the Friends of Puerto Rico charity organization.

The project came about through the misadventures of their friends, singer Kaleb Davies and drummer Ryan Dawson, of the Torrance-based band The 131ers. Davies and Dawson were on vacation in San Juan, Puerto Rico when Hurricane Irma hit. The two joined forces with locals and their roommates to ride out the storm at a hostel, while assisting with preparation efforts. After they returned to California, Hurricane Maria descended upon the island. When Maria left, Davies and Dawson returned to the island to survey the damage. Their new friends were among those whom had been impacted by the hurricane’s devastation. One area, whose beauty the duo had previously relished, was Arecibo. It was in the wreckage of this northern-coastal municipality that they were inspired to help through their music.