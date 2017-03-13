Ohana Fest Returns with Social Distortion, Eddie Vedder, Haim, Pixies and More

The scene from the beach in 2016 Courtesy of Ohana Fest

For anyone who attended last year's Ohana Fest, they can attest that the event was one of the sneaky good festivals of the season. Competing with FYF for the last weekend of August, the event did well to the point where they're not only back for more, but expanded it with an impressive lineup.

Local favorites Social Distortion are the big name at the top, and if Mike Ness and company are going to rock it like they did at HOB, they'll definitely be ready to kick ass on the beach. Back for more is Eddie Vedder, last year's headliner. This is the soon-to-be Rock N Roll Hall of Famer only announced North American solo tour date, so that will likely bring Pearl Jam's fans down to Doheny State Park.

Other highlights include Haim, Jack Johnson, Pixies, Ray LaMontagne, Fiona Apple, Glen Hansard, The Naked And Famous, TV On The Radio and more. The event takes place September 8-10.

"Being able to hear music (maybe even live music) while you're on a wave...we did that today...To invent something, that the people who had the very last row have the best seat in the house, 'cause they can see the ocean and see the music...I hope you like it as much as we hoped and thought you would," Eddie Vedder said in a statement in the press release.

Tickets for OHANA go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10:00 AM (PT) at www.theohanafest.com. GA single day tickets start at $99.50 and weekend passes are $275.00. VIP passes are $499 for single day and a weekend pass is $1200. A portion of the proceeds from OHANA will benefit the San Onofre Parks Foundation, a California non-profit that cooperatively works with the California State Parks to develop, preserve and enhance the recreation and experience of California's unique and beautiful coastal parks. OHANA is produced by Live Nation and Synergy Global Entertainment (SGE).

Check out the poster below: