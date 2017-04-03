OC Parks Announces Their 2017 Summer Concert Series

EXPAND Big Bad Voodo Daddy Courtesy of OC Parks

It's almost that time of year again—as the summer concert season starts to creep up on us, it's important to remember the best things in life are free. Of course OC Park's summer concert series which drops a schedule of seriously awesome shows on some of OC's most beautiful outdoor spaces. OC Park's annual outdoor Summer Concert Series returns with 10 free concerts at Craig Regional Park, Mason Regional Park, Irvine Regional Park, Mile Square Regional Park and Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach. Celebrate the summer season with live music, food trucks and friends and family on Thursday evenings June 22 through August 24.

The series kicks off on Thursday, June 22 at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton with a performance by feel-good, surf-infused singer-song writer Donavon Frankenreiter, followed by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, who make their triumphant return to Craig Regional Park on Thursday, June 29 to fill the air with the sounds of swing. Other performances include Matt Costa, The Fenians, Common Sense and more, along with some surprise guests.

All of the OC Parks Summer Concert Series events take place from 6 to 8 p.m., are free to attend, with free parking and open to the public of all ages. Food trucks will be serving at each location and a beer and wine garden will be available to those 21 and over. Check out the full schedule of the OC Park's Summer Concert Series below.

2017 OC Parks Summer Concert Series Schedule

(All shows 6-8 p.m., free admission with free parking)

Craig Regional Park

Location: 3300 State College Blvd., Fullerton, CA 92835

Contact: (714) 973-3180, craigpark@ocparks.com

Date: Thursday, June 22

Artist: Donavon Frankenreiter and Matt Baxter

Date: Thursday, June 29

Artist: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Dallas & Doll

Mason Regional Park

Location: 18712 University Drive, Irvine, CA 92612

Contact: (949) 923-2220, masonpark@ocparks.com

Date: Thursday, July 6

Artist: Hollywood Stones and Jelly of the Month Club

Date: Thursday, July 13

Artist: Open Arms and Flashback Heart Attack

Irvine Regional Park

Location: 1 Irvine Park Road, Orange, CA, 92869

Contact: (714) 973-6835, irvinepark@ocparks.com

Date: Thursday, July 20

Artist: The Federal Empire and Kelly Rae Band

Date: Thursday, July 27

Artist: Matt Costa and David Rosales

Mile Square Regional Park

Location: 16801 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Contact: (714) 973-6600, milesquare@ocparks.com

Date: Thursday, August 3

Artist: The Fenians and Orion Walsh

Date: Thursday, August 10

Artist: Common Sense and Wheeland Brothers

Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach

Location: 33333 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Dana Point, CA 92629

Contact: (949) 923-2280, southcoastops@ocparks.com

Date: Thursday, August 17

Artist: Special Performance to be Announced June 1

Date: Thursday, August 24

Artist: Family Style and Tijuana Dogs