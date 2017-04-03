OC Parks Announces Their 2017 Summer Concert Series
|
Big Bad Voodo Daddy
Courtesy of OC Parks
It's almost that time of year again—as the summer concert season starts to creep up on us, it's important to remember the best things in life are free. Of course OC Park's summer concert series which drops a schedule of seriously awesome shows on some of OC's most beautiful outdoor spaces. OC Park's annual outdoor Summer Concert Series returns with 10 free concerts at Craig Regional Park, Mason Regional Park, Irvine Regional Park, Mile Square Regional Park and Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach. Celebrate the summer season with live music, food trucks and friends and family on Thursday evenings June 22 through August 24.
The series kicks off on Thursday, June 22 at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton with a performance by feel-good, surf-infused singer-song writer Donavon Frankenreiter, followed by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, who make their triumphant return to Craig Regional Park on Thursday, June 29 to fill the air with the sounds of swing. Other performances include Matt Costa, The Fenians, Common Sense and more, along with some surprise guests.
All of the OC Parks Summer Concert Series events take place from 6 to 8 p.m., are free to attend, with free parking and open to the public of all ages. Food trucks will be serving at each location and a beer and wine garden will be available to those 21 and over. Check out the full schedule of the OC Park's Summer Concert Series below.
2017 OC Parks Summer Concert Series Schedule
(All shows 6-8 p.m., free admission with free parking)
Upcoming Events
-
Badfish - A Tribute To Sublime
TicketsThu., Apr. 6, 8:00pm
-
DREAMCAR
TicketsThu., Apr. 6, 9:00pm
-
Timmy Trumpet
TicketsThu., Apr. 6, 9:30pm
-
Gaither Homecoming Celebration
TicketsFri., Apr. 7, 7:00pm
Craig Regional Park
Location: 3300 State College Blvd., Fullerton, CA 92835
Contact: (714) 973-3180, craigpark@ocparks.com
Date: Thursday, June 22
Artist: Donavon Frankenreiter and Matt Baxter
Date: Thursday, June 29
Artist: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Dallas & Doll
Mason Regional Park
Location: 18712 University Drive, Irvine, CA 92612
Contact: (949) 923-2220, masonpark@ocparks.com
Date: Thursday, July 6
Artist: Hollywood Stones and Jelly of the Month Club
Date: Thursday, July 13
Artist: Open Arms and Flashback Heart Attack
Irvine Regional Park
Location: 1 Irvine Park Road, Orange, CA, 92869
Contact: (714) 973-6835, irvinepark@ocparks.com
Date: Thursday, July 20
Artist: The Federal Empire and Kelly Rae Band
Date: Thursday, July 27
Artist: Matt Costa and David Rosales
Mile Square Regional Park
Location: 16801 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Contact: (714) 973-6600, milesquare@ocparks.com
Date: Thursday, August 3
Artist: The Fenians and Orion Walsh
Date: Thursday, August 10
Artist: Common Sense and Wheeland Brothers
Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach
Location: 33333 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Dana Point, CA 92629
Contact: (949) 923-2280, southcoastops@ocparks.com
Date: Thursday, August 17
Artist: Special Performance to be Announced June 1
Date: Thursday, August 24
Artist: Family Style and Tijuana Dogs
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
William Singe with Alex Aiono
TicketsTue., Apr. 4, 8:00pm
-
Frankie Ballard
TicketsWed., Apr. 5, 7:00pm
-
Carter Winter
TicketsWed., Apr. 5, 7:00pm
-
Spawnbreezie
TicketsThu., Apr. 6, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!