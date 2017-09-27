menu

OC Fundraiser Planned For Hospitalized Long Beach Jazz Legend Helen Borgers


    OC Weekly

OC Fundraiser Planned For Hospitalized Long Beach Jazz Legend Helen Borgers

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 6:43 a.m.
By Nick Schou
OC Fundraiser Planned For Hospitalized Long Beach Jazz Legend Helen Borgers
Unfortunately, getting laid off from her disc jockey job at KJAZZ, the radio station where she worked for 38 and a half years, isn't the worst thing that happened to Helen Borgers this year. Just after losing her job and medical insurance, she became hospitalized at Long Beach Memorial Hospital's cardiac care unit. Doctors are planning a life-saving surgery once her status—currently listed as critical—stabilizes. Assuming the operation works, doctors estimate that Borgers will be unable to work for a long period of time—during which period, her medical bills and other living expenses are expected to pile up.

With all that in mind, the Los Angeles Jazz Institute is presenting a "Day of Jazz" on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Orange County Musicians' Union Local 7. (The building is located at 2050 S. Main St. in Santa Ana). The event is free of charge, with food and beverages available, and all funds raised at the event will go directly to help Borgers with her urgent medical care and recovery expenses.

So far, the following acts are confirmed to play: The Tom Kubis Big Band, Ernie Andrews, Sal Cracchiolo, Dewey Ernie, Melanie Jackson, Christian Jacob, Jennifer Leitham Trio, Mongorama, Barbara Morrison, Poncho Sanchez, Jack Sheldon, Richard Simon, Gordon Goodwin's Little Phat Band.

For all those lucky enough to have enjoyed Borgers as the voice of KJAZZ for so many years—not to mention her side gig as director of the Long Beach Shakespeare Society—this is a great opportunity to show your appreciation for all she's done for the Southern California jazz scene.

If you can't make it, you can still donate to the cause here.

Get well soon, Helen!

Nick Schou
Award-winning investigative journalist Nick Schou is managing editor of OC Weekly. He is the author of Kill the Messenger: How the CIA’s Crack Cocaine Controversy Destroyed Journalist Gary Webb (Nation Books 2006), which provided the basis for the 2014 Focus Features release starring Jeremy Renner and the L.A. Times-bestseller Orange Sunshine: The Brotherhood of Eternal Love’s Quest to bring Peace, Love and Acid to the World, (Thomas Dunne 2009). He is also the author of The Weed Runners (2013) and Spooked: How the CIA Manipulates the Media and Hoodwinks Hollywood (2016).

