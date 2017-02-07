Morrissey to Headline the Observatory's When We Were Young Fest

EXPAND Morrissey Allix Johnson

For millennials who discovered emo in the early 2000s, hearing the tortured, lovesick songs that became anthems during your awkward teenage years can bring back some hardcore feels. It's also a bit strange to think it's been about a decade since jet black hair dye, eyeliner and nail polish became a mainstream music phenomenon. Today, Observatory announced their latest nostalgia-focused festival When We Were Young April 8-9, headlined by Morrissey and featuring a number of turn-of-the-millennium bands no doubt influenced by him.

Coming off of a recent two-night stint at the Bren Events Center, Moz returns to OC in the wake of his newly rescheduled US tour dates. The lineup for WWWY includes a wide swath of bands from OG punks like AFI and Descendents to emo staples Saves the Day and the Get Up Kids to today's emerging good-time punk and lo-fi rock bands Together Pangea, The Frights and The Buttertones. As far as Observatory's grab bag lineups go, WWWY's focus on highlighting Moz and many bands who've been inspired by him is a tearfully dramatic showcase we can actual be happy about. Tickets for the show will be available on the festival's website. See the full lineup below. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. PST.