How The Untouchables Became SoCal Ska's Original Rude Boys

In the 80’s, while everyone was falling in love with Molly Ringwald, SoCal concertgoers got to free themselves of mundane music with the divine sounds of a band from Los Angeles called The Untouchables.

The Untouchables are from what’s known as the soul / mod revival genre. Combine the dynamic sounds of R&B, and fuse it with a good ‘ole 2Tone / Mod-Ska beat, ala Prince Buster, and BAM… you get The Untouchables. This band is from the Silverlake area of Los Angeles, and are often referred to as the UT’s. The UT’s have been touted as the first American Ska band. At a time when bands like Madness, the Specials, Bad Manners, The Bodysnatchers, The Selecter and The Beat were at the top of the proverbial genre totem pole, the UT’s were creating a culture here in the States. That’s the thing, before the Untouchables, the 80’s 2Tone / Mod-Ska movement of great music, coupled with a great community that centered around racial unity hadn’t made its way to this side of the pond. Sure, we all think about bands like No Doubt, Sublime, Save Ferris, Reel Big Fish, The Bosstones and The Interrupters; but, they all kinda’ owe their success to the talents of L.A.’s original Rude Boys, The Untouchables and Fishbone.

As for the early days of 2Tone / Mod-Ska, the Ska kids couldn’t get enough of the music and the fashion. Suits and ties, plaid skirts, black and white checkers, scooters and creepers became all the rage. Therefore, clubs played ska tunes, followed by MTV. FM radio even fell in love with these bands. Then there was a documentary film called Dance Craze; that film made everyone want to be a Rude Boy or Rude Girl. As the music Gods would have it, The Untouchables came to life in 1981. The original lineup included Jerry Miller, Kevin Long, Chuck Askerneese, Terry Ellsworth, Clyde Grime, Rob Lampron, and Herman Askerneese. Like all newly formed bands go, they played lots of gigs, and lots of parties; then they played more and more. Before they knew it, they became a very tight sounding band. In late 1982, they had a residency at the Roxy, and many say that’s where the band learned to be better than good, they became great.