How Rwandan Refugee Kiro Cheated Death With a Smile That Made Him an OC Icon

It's hard to not look at the smiling face of Bigira Mustapha Prince David Willy Kirokiro without feeling a little bit better about life. It's rare to meet a human so magnanimous, especially one so iconic to a locale that his face is printed on vinyl slaps, inspiring onlookers to consider celebration, simplicity and life itself while also promoting Orange County's only African arts and accessories store.

"Everyone should have a Kiro sticker on your bike, bumper of your car or dashboard," says the man dubbed Kiro with the energy of a salesman in a thick Rwandan accent. "It will remind you that life is life: be calm; respect what you have; have tolerance, discipline and work; and Jah will fix everything."

Chances are you have seen Kiro's beaming face slapped on a local restaurant, street sign, skateboard or van in the familiar Rasta color palette of green, yellow and red. You may be familiar with his YouTube channel, African Corner TV, and Kiro's sprawling videos, including interviews of known musicians and locals whom he treats like rock stars, and diary-like footage of fashion shows, drum circles, belly dancers and sunset drives along the Huntington Beach coast while blaring Peter Tosh. Maybe you've heard him yelping his signature catch phrase—"OOOOOooooooopppsssss!"— in a sustained, universally uplifting note celebrating joy and error that draws in friends and strangers.

But his warm demeanor and constant cheerfulness belie the fact he has narrowly defied death on multiple occasions. He has survived three wars, including the genocide that forced him to flee to America more than two decades ago. He has stayed sharp, kind and lucky, keeping the appearance of being carefree while always being hyperaware of his surroundings. Despite efforts by many to end his life or shut him down, the 69-year-old's light burns brighter than his trademark yellow-rimmed sunglasses.

Bridget Arias (a.k.a. Rockography)

In May 1994, Kiro was in Washington, D.C., on the brink of an uncertain future. The African refugee narrowly escaped the genocide of his people, the Tutsi tribe. Even CBS news anchor Peter Jennings, who befriended Kiro while on assignment in Rwanda, warned him against returning during wartime. He settled in D.C., staying near the Pentagon, but he was homesick for his wife and children; Kiro ignored Jennings' advice and returned to his war-torn country that summer. What he found was the heaviest violence he'd ever witnessed just three days after touching down in Africa.

The spring and early summer of 1994 brought terror and tragedy to the people of East Africa, specifically Rwanda, Burundi and the neighboring Congo. The Hutu government came to power in Rwanda in the early 1960s after the region won independence from Belgium following decades of colonial rule that tore the region apart with intentionally created conflict between the area's three main tribes. The Hutu were the largest tribe, at nearly 80 percent of the population. Minority tribes included the Tutsi and the Twe. Friction between the tribes was created by the Belgian colonial regime, who gave minimal privileges to minority tribes in an effort to avoid an uprising; they believed if the majority even thought they could gain power, they would rebel.

Because of this, the Belgian government went out of its way to oppress the Hutu more and treat the minority tribes in ways that would make the Hutu envious. In the 1990s, Hutu extremists acted on a longstanding plan for genocide on the Tutsi people. It's estimated that 500,000 to 1 million Rwandans were killed in a 100-day span between April and July—70 percent of the Tutsi people and 20 percent of Rwanda's overall population. In the wake of unsuccessful attempts to help during political instability in Somalia, the American government and military were hesitant to act.

When he returned to Africa, locals who knew Kiro were aware that he was Tutsi. Unable to take anyone with him because of travel restrictions, he grabbed a backpack and fled once again, hoping to return shortly and gain permission to bring more of his loved ones to safety in the US. However, by the time he boarded a plane to escape back to the U.S., Hutus had already destroyed his village. Among the dead were Kiro's wife, his youngest child, and hundreds of friends and relatives. It took years for Kiro to reunite with his eight remaining children, seven of whom currently reside in the U.S. (one remains in Rwanda).

Only 20 Tutsi refugees made it to Orange County on asylum through the Catholic Relief Fund. "I was forced to come here," Kiro recalls, perched atop a bright-red couch set directly in the middle of a common room filled with wooden furniture and VHS tapes at the Newport Beach senior-citizen apartment complex where he currently resides. His signature sticker-worthy smile is temporarily muted as he recounts the dark days during the genocide against the Tutsi, speaking emotionally with bold hand gestures.

But his sadness subsides, and his upbeat, Kiro-esque attitude prevails. "My dad was supposed to be a king . . . what a position," he says with a wry smile. "So you are talking to a little prince!"

Starting over in a new country, he returned to doing what he did best: selling African tourist goods. In Rwanda, Kiro had a shop selling masks, clothing, and such trinkets as local percussion instruments and mini statues. It was at the bottom of an active volcano near Lake Kivu, a place rumored to be rich with natural resources that, according to Kiro, never got a chance to be tapped into by the Tutsi people. This is where he met Western news anchors covering the civil war, including Jennings, who interviewed and befriended him and pushed for Kiro's entry into the U.S.