Gabby Gaborno, Lead Singer of Cadillac Tramps, Dead at 51

John Gilhooley

Mike "Gabby" Gaborno, the lead singer of Cadillac Tramps, has died. He was 51. The news of his death was confirmed today by Eric Von Herzen, Gaborno's former band mate in Santos Y Sinners via Facebook. The note from Von Herzen, who up until recently lived with the fallen singer as his roommate, simply said "I Love You My Brother ....Safe Travels." Soon after, a flood of comments and heart broken status updates flooded the OC punk community. Gaborno, who made his name as one of—if not THE most—badass frontmen to ever set foot in OC, had been suffering from the advanced stages of liver cancer, as well as a barrage of illnesses including heart attack, a stroke, diabetes, as well as liver and renal failure. He is survived by his six year-old son and the music he made throughout his life.

Last October, we got a chance to speak to Gaborno about his legacy in OC punk as well as giving him an opportunity to thank his fans directly prior to what would be his final gig—a show at Alex's Bar in honor of his 51 birthday.

"It'll be filled with lots of hugs, lots of hellos and lots of goodbyes," Gaborno said of the birthday show. "I really didn’t think I’d make it past 51 so this is a milestone, man. I just got to celebrate my son’s birthday, I’m amazed that he’s gonna be able to celebrate one with me."

The Weekly will offer more information as it develops. For now, all we can say is...we love you Gabby. Heaven is about to create one hell of a mosh pit. RIP.

