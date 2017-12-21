Doheny Blues Festival Moves to Dana Point's Sea Terrace Park in 2018

Doheny Blues Festival has been one of the more reliable events on the Orange County concert calendar. To no surprise, the event will be returning for its 21st edition next May, but with a twist.
The festival announced that it will be moving from Doheny State Park down to Dana Point’s Sea Terrace Park. Equipped with more intimate stage areas, elevated food and beverage offerings, spacious VIP & GOLD amenities, consistent festival guidelines, the event is shaping up to be one of the grandest in the festival’s history.
Located on the corner of PCH and Niguel Road, Sea Terrace Park is adjacent to the Monarch Beach Resort and across the street from The Ritz Carlton and popular Salt Creek Beach Park. Dana Point's annual Summer Concert Series is held at Sea Terrace Park, as well as other special events.
Doheny Blues Festival founder Rich Sherman shared the following statement on Wednesday:
Before tickets go on sale today, I want to take a moment to THANK YOU, the fans of the Doheny Blues Festival, for your patience and support of our hometown festival. Together, we have all built the Doheny Blues Festival into an event that celebrates an American art form, Blues music, and speaking on behalf of the entire team – we couldn’t have done it without you! Doheny Blues is more than one weekend of music, it represents two decades of memories, friendships
I want to be clear - it was not our choice to leave Doheny State Beach, as that decision was made by the State Parks Department in mid-November. Upon receiving the news of their decision, we immediately met with local officials, hotel managers
If you have enjoyed the layout and amenities at the Doheny Blues Festival over the last 20 years, we ask you to TRUST US – Sea Terrace Park will be an incredible venue for the 2018 event! Our team is excited about reimagining the event with new food and beverage offerings, re-designed stage areas, new perks for VIP & Gold ticketholders and so much more.
There will be ample parking nearby, Shuttle and Trolley service from the four major resorts in Dana Point, as well as a nearby location for
This is an opportunity to create an even better festival for you, THE DOHENY BLUES DIE-HARDS, and we ask for your support this year. It’s gonna be a heck of a party – and we look forward to seeing you on May 19-20, 2018!
Even without a lineup just yet, it should be an interesting year for Doheny Blue Festival. Tickets are available now.
