Doheny Blues Festival Moves to Dana Point's Sea Terrace Park in 2018

Doheny Blues Festival has been one of the more reliable events on the Orange County concert calendar. To no surprise, the event will be returning for its 21st edition next May, but with a twist.

The festival announced that it will be moving from Doheny State Park down to Dana Point’s Sea Terrace Park. Equipped with more intimate stage areas, elevated food and beverage offerings, spacious VIP & GOLD amenities, consistent festival guidelines, the event is shaping up to be one of the grandest in the festival’s history.

Located on the corner of PCH and Niguel Road, Sea Terrace Park is adjacent to the Monarch Beach Resort and across the street from The Ritz Carlton and popular Salt Creek Beach Park. Dana Point's annual Summer Concert Series is held at Sea Terrace Park, as well as other special events.