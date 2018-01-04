Despite Years of Bad Hands, Producer Darren Vegas Is Still in the Game

Imagine playing the same game of Texas HoldEm for almost 30 years, starting out with zero chips but with a mean poker face and the determination to walk away a high roller. Every time you start winning, you're dealt shitty cards or someone at the table starts cheating. Other times, a gangster robs all the players at gunpoint, and there's nothing you can do about it. Occasionally, the dealer drops dead, leaving you waiting until someone new takes their place. Do you think you could keep betting with a smile through all that?

This is the career of Darren Hubbard, a.k.a. Darren Vegas, a tall half-white, half-Mexican producer from Huntington Beach who cut his teeth in the music industry at a time when it could've literally left him bleeding to death in the street. Even though bad record deals and bloody murders closed doors for him several times, the 47-year-old isn't bitter over his losses. Today, he spends most of his time mentoring amateur artists at 17 Street Studios in HB.

Vegas—who adopted the name as an homage to his second love of playing poker in Sin City, as well as so people would remember it—followed the path of Dr. Dre, from working at Ruthless Records to holding the position as head producer for Death Row Records' second era, Tha Row. In its winter 2002 issue, King magazine recognized him as the hidden backbone of the music coming out on the label and dubbed him "the Invisible Man." He was also an architect behind two seminal '90s rap groups, Fonkadelic Concepts and Killafornia Organization. His skills on the keyboard carved his place in the industry, relying on pure musicianship instead of sampling and creating his own melodies for his bass-heavy productions.

"He will go down in history to me as one of my top five," says Tha Chill from Compton's Most Wanted. "Especially after Killafornia, when he started doing his thing over at Death Row, to now doing his DJ stuff, dude is a real Orange County vet musician."

While on Tha Row, Vegas worked with LA-based KXNG Crooked (formerly known as Crooked I) and King Lil G (formerly known as Lil Gangster) before they earned their hip-hop crowns. "I met him back when he was on Death Row," Lil G says. "I'd say the reason my style is the way it is came from working with Vegas. Being around [him] drove me toward the right lane, and now we're out here making music videos, making records, making money."

Though Vegas will probably never get all the credit he deserves from stars who've launched their careers off his beats, his importance to the history of West Coast hip-hop shouldn't be overlooked.

While on Sway's Universe in September 2016, eccentric battle rapper Daylyt called out the man who helped him shape The Black and White Project, released earlier that year with HB rapper Mr. 2theP. "Big shouts out to my exclusive producer, which is Darren Vegas," he said. "I'm honored to be working with a man that has only worked with great people."

"There's a couple of people that don't get the acknowledgement," Sway added. "People don't know of . . . the history, they don't know the legacy; [Vegas is] one of those people."

* * * * *

Bryan Sheehy

Born on Dec. 6, 1970, Vegas grew up just blocks away from the Pacific Ocean. A passion for music came to him at age 6, inspired by groups such as Kool & the Gang, Earth Wind & Fire, and the Whispers. At age 10, his parents bought him a Casio keyboard and piano lessons; he then learned to play drums in junior high. During high school, he fell in love with rap music after hearing artists such as Run D.M.C. and N.W.A, and he began to DJ parties at 15 while creating his first instrumentals by layering tracks on a boombox. His talent for golf at Edison High School almost made him pursue a career in sports, but his obsession with making beats ultimately won out.

"It was a new form of expression," Vegas says. "I got made fun of sometimes; [other kids] were like, 'Dude, what are you trying to be, a black guy or something?' It was different then because nobody in Orange County was doing hip-hop."

He enrolled in the music program at Orange Coast College, where he met now-legendary DJ/producer J Rocc in 1990. They became instant friends, deejaying and collaborating after Vegas saved up money to buy his first keyboard sampler, an Esoniq EPS. They brought on local MCs Boodro and Pranksta to form the group Fonkadelic Concepts, with the goal of representing the county.

At the time, renowned musician Melvin Lee Davis was dating Boodro's sister, and he took the group under his wing after hearing "amazing talent," becoming an early mentor for Vegas. "Darren was crazy dedicated . . . to making beats," Davis says. "You sort of have to be dedicated to it if you want anything to go down of any significance. . . . Someone gave him the keys to the door; he opened it, and they saw he had the skills."

Bow down to tha Row Bryan Sheehy

After turning down a deal with Soul Train creator Don Cornelius, the group released the record O.C. Bound in 1993 with funding from Davis and Vegas' friend Mark Carranza. The project is a perfect blend of early gangster rap, R&B, and breakbeats, with a standout title track. It starts with a slowed techno sample leading you into a bass-heavy rhythm that slams down like a lowrider's tires hitting the street and a loop of someone saying "Orange County" right before the gangster-rap rhymes begin styling over the beat. Fonkadelic Concepts truly represented where they were from at a time when other artists in the county were claiming Compton. Vegas remembers people loving the record when it dropped, especially Mexicans cruising on Bristol Street in Santa Ana.

Fonkadelic Concepts dissolved over time, and Vegas went back to school, earning an AA in music business in 1993. He then began putting all his time into honing his production skills. In 1995, he started working with underground groups while attending Cal State Dominguez Hills. Vegas' big break came when his roommate Uni and producer Dave Knight helped to set up a meeting with Big C-Style (of D.P.G.C.) and Tha Chill. "I was like, 'Damn, these beats are dope as hell,'" Big C-Style recalls. "I said, 'We can do something with this,' and I immediately put some artists on top of it."