Comic Book Hideout Opens Its Own Music Studio This Saturday

Destiny Dawn Osmialowski

Any comic book fan knows it's common and sometimes necessary for a superhero or heroine to absorb new powers that make them twice as badass as they were before. That's what seems to be going on with Fullerton's Comic Book Hide Out these days as they expand their vision as a store and take on a much louder role in the local music community. While fans of the Hideout might've seen a few of the shows they've thrown in the past, this Saturday marks the official opening of their brand new Hideout Music Studio located in the same building on 215 W. Commonwealth Ave. As a long time local musician herself, the Hideout's owner Glynnes Pruett says she wanted a place to not only support local bands but also encourage more people to start them by opening the studio and hiring teachers to give lessons.

"I love performing music and I've been in bands since high school," Pruett says in a recent video interview about the studio. "I feel like creating an environment that's comfortable and safe and a learning environment helps to break out of their shells and to express themselves and help students feel confident."

Destiny Dawn Osmialowski

A newly established room inside the store will offer lessons in voice, piano, guitar, bass, ukelele and songwriting from a number of local professional music instructors. The process of opening the store up to musicians comes full circle with a number of monthly jam nights and scheduled local shows that will lead up to Fullerton's Day of Music which happens annually on June 21 (aka the Summer Solstice) where the Hideout will host its own local showcases. Recently Pruett sat down with Destiny Dawn Osmialowski, Day of Music's head of publicity to talk about the process of expanding its music program and why fostering local musicians is necessary to keep the annual event going strong.

Currently, DoM is looking for past performers, vendors and venues to submit short video clips talking about their previous experiences being a part of the festival for consideration to participate in their ongoing video series. Deadline to submit a video is May 31. Below are some guidelines of what there looking for: