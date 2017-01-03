menu

Coachella 2017 Lineup Announced


Coachella 2017 Lineup Announced

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 12:15 p.m.
By Nate Jackson
Kendrick LamarEXPAND
Kendrick Lamar
Christopher Victorio
A A

The Coachella lineup for 2017 is officially out today, headlined (as predicted) by Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. As per usual, the double weekend festival at the Empire Polo Fields is slated for April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23 in Indio. A host familiar names clutter the top the bill, including Bon Iver, the xx, and Father John Misty. Then there's a few new bands toward the bottom worth combing over, and even unlikely faces including composer Hans Zimmer (bout to get classical up in here y'all!).

General admission three-day passes start at $399. VIP three-day passes start at $899. A variety of add-ons, such as shuttle service to hotels, access to camping areas and other amenities, are available at additional cost.

See the full lineup below. Tickets for Coachella go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. PST at Coachella.com.

Nate Jackson
