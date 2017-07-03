Body of Orange County Rapper Michael "Dossicc" Ramirez Found On The Kern River

Ramirez with his girlfriend Erica Zambada Courtesy of Erica Zambada

The body of 27-year-old Michael "Dossicc" Ramirez, of Orange County hip-hop group Rebellion Warfare, was found in the Kern River around 6:30 p.m. July 1, 2017. While the body has yet to be publicly identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office as Ramirez, his family has confirmed on their "Help find our brother" gofundme of his passing.

"He is now with god singing with the rest of god's angels." The Ramirez family posted online. "The Ramirez family have no words to express the love and gratitude we feel for everyone who has supported us through this tragic time in our lives."

The news comes 10 days after he went missing on June 22 and just 13 days after his 27th birthday. The story of his disappearance on the Kern River went national, with the family hoping he was alive, 206 people donating $12,102 for the search effort, more than 80 joining the search effort and 1,329 supporters signing an online petition to Governor Jerry Brown in hopes of getting him to help find Ramirez. Hip-hop stars Sick Jacken and Big Duke of the Psycho Realm shared both the Weekly's story and the link for the gofundme with even Instagram celebrity Dandy Mandie helping share the family's call for help. The family is now calling for the closing of Kern River and asks "for privacy in this time of mourning as we prepare funeral services for our beloved brother Michael Ramirez."

Ramirez will be remembered most as the too sick Dossicc, leaving behind songs with his hardcore rap group Rebellion Warfare, a 14 track mixtape with his best friend and Rebellion Warfare member Christ "Carnage" Caballero and songs with local rap groups like "Dusty Rebels" with SanTana's Dusty Crates. Many hip hop shows at the Observatory included Rebellion Warfare as an opener, with them sharing the stage with legends such as The Psycho Realm, Raekwon The Chef, Pharaohe Monch and Souls of Mischief. Dossicc's true mark as an MC? Embodying the streets of Orange County, standing in front of crowd's in militant dress as a rebel, getting the youth of OC to bob their heads as Dossicc spoke to their frustrations and being one of the few MC's in OC to get a crowd at the Observatory to mosh.

"Please continue to pray for us all as we take the next step in putting our brother to rest." The family asked online. "Thank you, thank you, thank you so much from all of our hearts for your continued support and prayers."

