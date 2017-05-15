50 Cent, YG and Wu-Tang Clan to Headline Summertime in the LBC at The Queen Mary
Where would hip-hop be without Long Beach? Setting aside the longwinded answer to that question, suffice it to say that it would definitely be somewhere a lot less funky. Even before the days of 213, street culture and sunny, summer grooves in LA and OC's shared backyard became a breeding ground for the rhythmic DNA of west coast rap. Today, the Observatory announced its latest festival, Summertime in the LBC, bringing a multi-generational lineup of funk and hip-hop together at The Queen Mary, headlined by 50 Cent & G-Unit, YG and the Wu-Tang Clan on August 5.
Setting up their first hip-hop/funk festival in Long Beach, the Observatory is using the area around the city's nautical mascot to host a variety of Art Laboe-approved entertainment like George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Zapp, and The Original Mary Jane Girls alongside K-DAY faves like KRS-One, Slick Rick, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Tha Dogg Pound and LBC's general of G-Funk, Warren G.
The fest also features some of LA's dopest independent soul food and Mexican catering courtesy of Trap Kitchen, All Flavor No Grease, Taco Mell, A Little Taste of Chyna and Three Stakxs Kitchen Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and start at $75. For full details and ticket info, click here.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Def Leppard
TicketsWed., Jun. 14, 7:00pm
-
Sister Hazel
TicketsWed., Jun. 14, 7:00pm
-
Jackie Green
TicketsWed., Jun. 14, 8:00pm
-
Fatal Jamz with the Pesos & Distracto
TicketsWed., Jun. 14, 8:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!