50 Cent, YG and Wu-Tang Clan to Headline Summertime in the LBC at The Queen Mary

Where would hip-hop be without Long Beach? Setting aside the longwinded answer to that question, suffice it to say that it would definitely be somewhere a lot less funky. Even before the days of 213, street culture and sunny, summer grooves in LA and OC's shared backyard became a breeding ground for the rhythmic DNA of west coast rap. Today, the Observatory announced its latest festival, Summertime in the LBC, bringing a multi-generational lineup of funk and hip-hop together at The Queen Mary, headlined by 50 Cent & G-Unit, YG and the Wu-Tang Clan on August 5.

Setting up their first hip-hop/funk festival in Long Beach, the Observatory is using the area around the city's nautical mascot to host a variety of Art Laboe-approved entertainment like George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Zapp, and The Original Mary Jane Girls alongside K-DAY faves like KRS-One, Slick Rick, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Tha Dogg Pound and LBC's general of G-Funk, Warren G.

The fest also features some of LA's dopest independent soul food and Mexican catering courtesy of Trap Kitchen, All Flavor No Grease, Taco Mell, A Little Taste of Chyna and Three Stakxs Kitchen Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and start at $75. For full details and ticket info, click here.