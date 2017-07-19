Rapper 2Mex Releases "Lospital" Music Video Chronicling His Come Back
Underground hip-hop legend 2Mex documents health struggles that nearly took his life in "Lospital," a new music video for the title track off his first solo album in seven years. The rapper born Alejandro Ocana Jr. underwent surgery last year to amputate his right leg from the knee down following complications from diabetes. Since then, he's been on a path of recovery with the help of a prosthetic leg. But as "Lospital" retells, learning to walk again wasn't the only challenge. 2Mex coped with the depression that often comes with any limb loss.
The rapper, who's been a staple of the West Coast underground since the days of Good Life Cafe and Project Blowed, gets by with a little help from his friends. The support from fellow hip-hop travelers and fans boosted his spirits during trying times. "Lospital" comes in the form of gratitude for all the love shown. 2Mex shared the music video on his Facebook page the day it released with the following message:
This video and song is dedicated to all of us struggling. My loved ones and my fans brought me back. Your love brought me back. Sometimes we push away the loved ones who love us the most when we struggle...but love fights back. It's what heals us. Thank you for the love and support.
Beginning forty-five minutes before the below-knee amputation surgery, "Lospital" gives fans an inside look at 2Mex's journey. Fellow Visionaries member DJ Rhettmatic, Slug (of Atmosphere), Curtiss King, the Shape Shifters and others joined him bedside at the hospital in a tribute that strings together cellphone video footage. The Weekly's article last year on the "outpouring of support" for 2Mex gets a shout out before scenes of rehabilitation lead to a triumphant return to the stage where the rapper ditched his walker to rock the mic.
2Mex's Lospital is slated to drop August 15 with guest spots from Ariano, Slug, Eligh and more. Fans can also catch the underground legend in action this Saturday with the Visionaries for Back to Basics at the Observatory.
