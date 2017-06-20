15 Must-See Concerts, Happenings and Acts at Day of Music Festival 2017

EXPAND Day of Music 2015 Brian Feinzimer/OC Weekly



Fullerton's Day of Music Festival is back! The all-day music love-in taking place on Summer Solstice (aka, the longest day of the year) hopes to bring community together through music and showcase the city's plethora of talent. Inspired by the similar French Fete de La Musique, you can expect a plenty of free concerts throughout various venues (and hopefully some random buskers breaking out in song on a public street). Nevermind the fact that it takes place on a Wednesday— in fact, that'll make your humdrum weekday even more fun!

Over 150 bands and musical artists will play around the city— but we know you can only go to so many in one day. So, this here is a handy guide of some of the best concerts and happenings taking place to check out. For more information and an even more thorough guide to all the concerts happening in town, check out the festival website. Whether you're out of school for the summer, live in Fullerton or have time to hang out on a lunch break, come to where the streets are paved with rhythm.

1. Stoked on Her Femme Fest: Check out Cynthia Rebolledo's kickass article on this posted last week. This women-only music stage celebrates women-fronted or all girl bands (and slyly puts giant mega festivals that lack women talent to shame). Curated by Sara Kleinbart of CSUF Titan Radio, this stage features bands the Aquadolls, Precious Kid, Quiet Girl, Honey County, Sparkling Watergate, the Delos, The Love Inns, plus sets by Titan Radio DJs. But wait, there's more! An exclusive screening of CSUF-produced opera film Vireo will be followed by a Q&A panel moderated by Kari Hawley with composer Lisa Bielawa, lead soprano ROwen Sabala, tenor Ryan Glover and co-producer/CSUF Grand Central Art Center director John Spiak. There'll also be an all-woman artists exhibit themed around music and/or female empowerment featuring numerous local names like Melinda Hagman, Valerie Lewis, Wendy Kubiak, Myra Bryan and more. Louis E. Plummer Auditorium, 201 E. Chapman Ave. Fullerton.



2. The Slidebar: Guitarist Jonny Two Bags will be playing, and according to a special source, special guest Mike Ness will make a musical appearance (shock emoji!). Come see them in the flesh, along with folk singer Sim Williams and Echovox. 122 E. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton.

3. Black Hole Records: There's a full day of live music happening at this joint, starting at 2 p.m. with Reinventing Your Exit followed by 390, Waker Glass and Just Because. But at 5 p.m. Dramarama lead singer and songwriter John Easdale will perform will fellow band member Craig Ballam. 108 N. Harbor Blvd., Fullerton.

4. This Isn't a Hangout: Located right in a breezeway of all places, Ernesto Vega will lead a percussion drum circle throughout the day. Even though the title denies it, you might as well come hang out! 114 W. Wilshire Ave., Fullerton, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.



5. Magoski Arts Colony: The winding arts complex that houses numerous galleries and exhibiting artists will host The Violet Hour and feature an evening of world music. Egyptian folk singer-songwriter Emad Gabra will lead the evening off at 6 p.m., followed by Latin/Afrobeat group Makuta World Percussion Ensemble. Middle Eastern/Afrobeat singers Rhythm Sisters will liven up the crowd to close out the night. 225 W. Santa Fe Ave., Fullerton.

6. Mo's Fullerton Music Center: Shout out to Mo's! Definitely come by and pay tribute to Maureen Palmateer, Mo's store owner who passed away at 73 last year. What would a Day of Music be without a stop at this kooky music store where many a local musician picked up their instruments. The fun starts at 5 p.m. with singer Phil Wright, followed by a harmonica and guitar jam by Karl Ould and Steven Ecksteim; the evening will be closed out by Funke. The day also includes harmonica lessons (6 p.m.) and a raffle contest for a cool Peavey Amp. 121 N. Harbor Blvd., Fullerton.

7. Burger Records: Any music-related event taking place in Fullerton would of course include Burger Records. Today's Burger showcase will take place at Fullerton College Sculpture Garden and include quintessential Burger bands White Night and Bad Antics with Bud Overdose, the Oil Pans, The Greater Good and Deep Sea Madness. Show is free, but parking at the Fullerton College structure will cost ya 2 bucks. Fullerton College's Sculpture Garden, 321 E. Chapman Ave., Fullerton.

8. Share & Do Good: This cool-as-heck home goods and clothing boutique will feature kids choral group Fullerton Songbirds directed by Ashley Mangino, followed by bands Shawn Patrick Thomas and Me and Sometimes You. Attendees will also have the chance to snag Day of Music-appropriate vinyl records with succulent arrangements in them, with proceeds going towards All the Arts for All the Kids Foundation. 112 E. Amerige Ave., Fullerton.

9. Max Bloom's Cafe Noir: Stop by for a coffee or a mid-day snack, and enjoy the tunes played at this cozy community venue. Starting at 1 p.m., the music lineup starts with Hermanos, the Counter Minds, Truth to the Universe, Humblebonez, Richard Day Gore's Vegan Leather Fetish (great name, by the way) finished by Brandon Floerke's Stuffed Animal Baby, a folk/indie rock and musical theater mashup group. 220 N. Malden Ave., Fullerton.

10. Comic Book Hideout: CBH's shows are always a gas, and this one looks no different. Bands start playing at 2 p.m. with indie folk band the Elefunts followed by Reinventing Your Exit, Blackball Bandits, and Aloha From Hell (punk/standards/Hawaiian— I'm telling ya, these band names rule). 215 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton.

11. Fullerton First United Methodist Church: This beautiful church will be participating in all the musical fun starting in the early evening with choral group Voce de Oro at 6 p.m. After a brief curtain call jazz group All That Jazz will play for a spell, followed by a cappella/barbershop group Orange Empire Chorus. 114 Pomona Ave., Fullerton.

12. Continental Room: It must be something to pop in at Continental Room in the middle of the day, just like in the olden days when it was a regularly operating speakeasy. Bringing musical groups nightly, Conti Room will feature groups starting at 4:30 p.m.: Olive and Oranges, Tragic Radicals (who you can also see at Back Alley Bar at 10 p.m.— 116 W. Wilshire Ave., Fullerton), Westport, and the Eleventh Frequency. Then stop by during regular hours after 9 with Caifanes tribute band Modulo for their new monthly Rock en Español night. 115 E. Santa Fe Ave., Fullerton.

13. Roadkill Ranch: Some appropriately folk/rockabilly/ indie rock shakeups will be happening at this lovable pinup clothing stop, including the Ded Hedz, Frank Cope, Niantic, Ukulena & her Smitten Kittens, My Compatriots and Katie Stump. Music starts at 4 p.m. behind the store. 119 E. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton.

14. Wander Outfitters: This cozy outerwear haberdashery will host mostly folk singer songwriters starting at 2:30 p.m. See the Overnite Oats, Syndey Blake, Sabrina Lentini and bluegrass/Americana ensemble Saddleback Bluegrass and R & B group Soulcats. 217 N. Harbor Blvd., Fullerton.

15. The Night Owl: Just because! If you're feeling inspired by this grand day of music and want to perform your own song or poem, the Night Owl will host an open mic from 6-10 p.m. 200 N. Harbor Blvd., Fullerton.