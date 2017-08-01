10 Bands To See At Vans Warped Tour This Summer

Strung Out Rick Kosick

Summer time means a lot of things for SoCal music fans. Festivals, concerts, annual tours and plenty of sunshine to work on those tan lines, bro. 2017 is no different as the Vans Warped Tour is crawling across the country with multiple stages at each stop. We’ve put together a list of bands we think you should consider to seek out while constructing the ultimate Warped Tour set list.

Andy Black

Former Black Veil Brides lead singer, Andrew Biersack, revealed in 2014 to Kerrang! magazine that he had been working on new music under the moniker 'Andy Black'. He explained that his solo project would have a radically different sound compared to the band. Andy's inspiration for the project was his love for '80s synth and goth music. In May 2016, Black released his highly anticipated solo album, The Shadow Side. Now touring as a solo act, Black is definitely gaining new fans across the country and worldwide with his melodic rock anthems.

Candiria

Initially from Brooklyn, NY, the hardcore group was formed in 1992 by vocalist Carley Coma, guitarists Chris Puma, Eric Matthews and drummer Kenneth Schalk. Candiria's rhythmic guitar style consists of riffing with little melody interrupted by jazz-infused chord progressions. A near fatal bus accident in Cleveland, OH almost ended the band’s run in 2002, and Puma sadly passed away in 2011. In October 2016 Candiria released their latest record, While They Were Sleeping to critical acclaim.

cKy

Remember the MTV classics Jackass and Viva La Bam? cKy’s post-grunge and stoner rocker sounds are partially responsible for the show’s success. The band from West Chester, Pennsylvania started in 1998 by lead singer and guitarist Deron Miller, guitarist Chad Ginsburg, and drummer Jess Margera, Bam’s brother. The bands music was heavily featured on CKY skateboarding tapes and later the hit TV shows.

After multiple albums and varying success, cKy signed with Roadrunner Records and released its fourth album Carver City in 2009, the first to feature bassist Matt Deis. Miller left the band in 2011, after which Ginsburg, Margera and Deis recorded their first album as a trio, The Phoenix, released in June 2017. The band is back on Warped Tour this summer and fans are clamoring for their vintage sets.

Counterparts

Counterparts are a Canadian hardcore punk band formed in 2007 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Singer Brendan "B" Murphy, guitarists Adrian Lee and Blake Hardman, bassist Tyler Williams and drummer Kyle Brownlee outfit the band. Their two recent albums on Victory Records and Pure Noise Records, have received critical acclaim from Rock Sound and Exclaim! magazines. They’re among the most visible bands within contemporary melodic hardcore and generate large crowds wherever they seem to play.

Creeper

The English horror punk band from Southampton, Hampshire formed in 2014. The group features lead singer Will Gould, guitarists Ian Miles and Oliver Burdett, keyboardist Hannah Greenwood, bassist Sean Scott and drummer Dan Bratton. Creeper released their self-titled debut EP in 2014, followed by The Callous Heart and The Stranger on Roadrunner Records. They released their debut full-length album Eternity, in Your Arms in 2017, debuting at number 18 on the UK Albums Chart. Formed through their mutual involvement in hardcore punk and post-hardcore groups in the Southampton area, Creeper are musically and stylistically influenced by fellow goth punk groups AFI and Alkaline Trio, as well as punk rock acts like The Bouncing Souls and glam rock artists such as David Bowie. Creeper has been hailed by numerous critics as one of the best new rock bands since their formation, winning a Kerrang! Award and a Metal Hammer Golden Gods Award in 2016.

Hatebreed

This American metalcore band from Connecticut started its assent in 1994. They have seven studio albums to date, most recently The Concrete Confessional from 2016. Their styles blend influences of hardcore punk with heavy metal and always create chaos in the mosh pit. In 2014 the band was nominated for a Grammy, for best metal performance of their track “Live For This.” Long-time staples of the Warped Tour scene, fans can expect the brutal force to be felt at each show.

Riverboat Gamblers

These punk rockers originally from Denton, TX formed in 1997, now residing in Austin. The band's current line-up comprises vocalist Mike Wiebe, guitarist Fadi El-Assad, guitarist Ian MacDougall, bassist Rob Marchant and drummer Ian Walling. In March 2016, during their performance at SXSW, Wiebe suffered a collapsed lung and broken ribs after a failed "trust fall." The singer has been called unpredictable at times and this surely proves it. Watch out for these guys!

Sick Of It All

Hardcore punks Sick Of It All originally began in 1986 in Queens, New York. Their current lineup consists of brothers Lou and Pete Koller on vocals and lead guitar respectively, Craig Setari on bass, and Armand Majidi on drums. Sick of It All is considered to be a major part of the New York hardcore scene and have sold half a million records worldwide. Their latest EP from 2014, When The Smoke Clears, is still a head banging crowd pleaser.

Strung Out

This American punk rock band from Simi Valley, California, formed in 1989. They’re known mainly for their musical style, which fuses aspects of melodic punk rock, progressive rock and heavy metal to form this primary sound. They’ve released eight studio albums on Fat Wreck Chords and are a staple of the summer Warped Tour scene.

The Suicide Machines

These punk rockers began in 1991 out of Detroit, Michigan and disbanded in 2006. Since 2009, the band has occasionally played reunion shows. During the course of their career the band released six full-length albums on the Hollywood Records and Side One Dummy Records. Though they experienced several lineup changes over the years, founding members Jason Navarro and Dan Lukacinsky remain regular fixtures. The band's musical style blends elements of punk rock, ska, and hardcore seamlessly.Despite being signed to a major record label for their first four albums, The Suicide Machines did not experience significant mainstream success. However, they did achieve a relatively high level of underground recognition through relentless touring, including multiple years on the Warped Tour.

War On Women

War On Women is a co-ed, feminist hardcore punk band based in Baltimore, MD founded in 2010. Featuring Shawna Potter on lead vocals, guitarists Nancy Hornburg and Brooks Harlan, Sue Werner on bass, and drummer Evan Tanner. Their self-titled debut album was released on Bridge Nine Records and the music biz has been listening closely. The band crosses genders and boundaries, while openly campaigning the safety of female attendees at concerts. A new style and sound worth your time.

Check out all of these bands and more this weekend, Aug. 5th and 6th at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, and the Fairplex in Pomona respectively as this summer’s Warped Tour wraps up on the West coast.