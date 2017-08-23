Whole New Language [Special Screenings, Aug. 24-31]

Arrival Paramount Pictures

RiffTrax Live: Doctor Who—The Five Doctors. It's an encore presentation of Mystery Science Theater 3000 refugees Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett riffing wise Aug. 17 on the 1983 Doctor Who film The Five Doctors, in which someone is taking the Doctor's past selves out of time and space and placing them in a vast wilderness. As the various incarnations of the Doctor join forces, they learn they are in the Death Zone on their home world of Gallifrey, fighting Daleks, Cybermen, Yeti and a devious Time Lord Traitor who is using the Doctor and his companions to discover the ancient secrets of Rassilon, the first and most powerful ruler of Gallifrey. FUCK! I am so high right now. AMC Downtown Disney, 1565 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 776-2355; AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, (562) 430-8790; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. $15.

The Birds. Cinema writers disagree, but I regard this as the most frightening Alfred Hitchcock picture while acknowledging that it's largely due to my multiple viewings of the 1963 picture as a young child. (It was shown repeatedly on local television.) The arrival of a newcomer (Tippi Hedren) in a seaside burg seems to be heralded by immense flocks of birds attacking townsfolk. Rod Taylor, Jessica Tandy, Suzanne Pleshette and Veronica Cartwright co-star in the fourth of five pictures the Frida is screening to honor Hitch. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Aug. 24, 8 p.m.; Sun., 5:30 & 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Lawrence of Arabia Horizon Pictures

Celebration of Iranian Cinema. The Farhang Foundation's second-annual Orange County event is presented in collaboration with UC Irvine's Jordan Center for Persian Studies and the UCLA Film & Television Archive. The lineup: opening-night reception and writer/director Saeed Roostaei's Life and a Day, which is about an indigent family fearing the future as the youngest daughter gets married. Payman Maadi, Navid Mohammadzadeh, Parinaz Izadyar and Shirin Yazdanbakhsh star. (Fri., 7 p.m.); double feature of Mehrdad Oskouei's documentary Starless Dreams, which looks at inmates at an all-female Iranian prison, and Hey Humans, in which Rakhshan Bani Etemad chronicles the need for a hospital for Iran's underprivileged children. (Sat., 4 p.m.); Breath, in which Narges Abyar adapts her novel about a girl's rural childhood being upended by the Iran-Iraq War. Sareh Nour Mousavi, Pantea Panahi Ha, Mehran Ahmadi, Jamshid Hashempour and Shabnam Moghadami star. (Sat., 7 p.m.); and Reza Mirkarimi's Daughter, in which a young woman goes against her authoritarian father's wishes, setting off a chain of events that rock an otherwise-calm family. With Farhad Aslani, Merila Zarei, Mahour Alvand and Mehran Kashani. (Sun., 5 p.m.). UCI Student Center, Crystal Cove Auditorium, Pereira and W. Peltason drives, Irvine, (949) 824-2419. Fri.-Sun. Various times. $10 per screening; VIP pass (includes opening-night reception and all shows), $75.

Beauty and the Beast. It's a live-action remake of Disney's animated classic, with Dan Stevens playing the young prince imprisoned in the form of a beast; Emma Watson as Belle, the first girl to visit the prince's castle since it became enchanted; and Emma Thompson voicing lovable Mrs. Potts. Lake Forest Sports Park, 28000 Rancho Pkwy., Lake Forest; ca-lakeforest.0x000Acivicplus.com. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free.

The Sandlot. The adventure of a new kid in town trying to fit in by playing baseball with a ball signed by Babe Ruth. Total fantasy; kids don't play outside. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, behind Moe B's Watersports, 1131 Back Bay Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 729-3863. Fri., dusk. Free, but it costs to park on the premises.

Santa Sangre Produzioni Intersound

Santa Sangre (Holy Blood). Upon its 1989 release in the U.S., OC Weekly's Friday Night Freakouts entry from Alejandro Jodorowsky received an NC-17 rating. A former circus performer leaves a mental institution for the arms of his mother—although she has no arms because her philandering husband cut them off. The former leader of the heretical Santa Sangre church, momma sets off for revenge with her son supplying her "arms." Sugeagoodboy! The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m.; Sat., 3:30 & 7 p.m. $7-$10.

Moana. In Disney's 56th animated feature, a young princess and navigator (voiced by Auli'i Cravalho) searches the South Pacific for a fabled island of mysterious secrets. At the Fountain Valley screening, enjoy games, a food truck and a costume contest where the winner gets a new bike. Moana is also shown during the second annual Seal Beach Summer Send-Off, where there are crafts, games and food available for purchase from the Lions Club, which donates all proceeds to the College Park East Neighborhood Association. Grab a swimsuit and jump in the pool while the movie plays at the city of Irvine's Splash-In Movie & Recreation Swim, where lifeguards watch over swimmers. Harper Park, 8675 Bluebird Ave., Fountain Valley; www.fountainvalley.org/856/Special-Events. Fri., 6 p.m. Free; also at Heather Park, Heather Street and Lampson Avenue, Seal Beach; www.sealbeachca.gov. Sat., 5:30 p.m. Free; and William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, 4601 Walnut Ave., Irvine, (949) 724-6717. Sat., 6:30 p.m. $2-$4.