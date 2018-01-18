Welcome to the 2018 Irvine Film Festival . . . in Costa Mesa

Filmmakers look for any attention their movies can get at festivals around the country. (If it's attention from a potential distributor, all the better!) However, as an audience member, I often wonder why the festival film I am consuming is up on a big theater screen as opposed to a family-room flat-screen, a computer monitor or a cellphone screen.

This is particularly the case for socially conscious documentaries, which often seem to have been shot directly for boxy TV screens. I kept this in mind while looking over the schedule for the seventh-annual Irvine Film Festival, which opens Thursday, Jan. 25, and continues daily through Jan. 31—not in Irvine, but in Costa Mesa.

Fortunately, I came across a feature film that most definitely must be seen on a big screen: Polish director Mariusz Palej's Behind the Blue Door, a family adventure fantasy about a young recovering car-accident victim discovering a portal to a new reality. Based on a best-selling Polish children's book, the gorgeously shot and imagined movie has a story told from the point of view of 11-year-old Lukasz (Dominik Kowalczyk), who is in a car on the way to a holiday with his mother (Magdalena Niec) when a violent accident places both in a hospital.