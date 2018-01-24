This Is the Dream! [Special Screenings, Jan. 25-Feb. 1]

Irvine International Film Festival. The seventh-annual event actually screens 70 short and feature-length films (whittled down from 1,400 submissions) in Costa Mesa as opposed to Irvine from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31. Features include Lasso, Evan Cecil's slasher flick set at a remote rodeo; Flitzer (Streaker), Swiss-born German director Peter Luisi's comedy; The Iconoclast, King Adz's documentary thriller on art smuggler Michel van Rijn; ET Contact: They Are Here, actress/filmmaker Caroline Cory's feature-length documentary debut; Out of State, Ciara Lacy's documentary on native Hawaiian inmates shipped to an Arizona for-profit prison; Lovers, Italian director Matteo Vicino's romantic dramedy that centers on five characters and four connected stories; Behind the Blue Door, Polish director Mariusz Palej's adventure fantasy about a young recovering car-accident victim discovering a portal to a new reality; The Isle, Matthew Butler Hart's horror flick about three sailors surviving a crash into a nearly deserted Scottish island, only to discover their new home has a strange past; Becoming Iconic, Neal Thibedeau's documentary on directors such as Jodie Foster, Taylor Hackford and Adrian Lyne talking with actor/filmmaker/entrepreneur Jonathan Baker; Poisoning Paradise, a documentary from Teresa Tico and Keely Shaye Brosnan (actor Pierce's wife) about native Hawaiians struggling with environmental damage to their islands; and State of Exception, where Canadian documentarian Jason O'Hara embedded himself with Rio de Janeiro "urban Indians" for six years as they fought their forced evictions in the lead ups to the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympics. There are also 15 short film programs, and some shorts accompany features. Starlight Triangle Square Cinemas 1870 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa, (949) 800-6163; www.irvinefilmfest.com. Opens Thurs., Jan. 25, 4 p.m. (shorts program) and 6 p.m. (Lovers). Continues daily through Jan.31, various times. $10 per program; all-day pass, $30; seven-day pass, $200.

Mary and the Witch's Flower. Fathom Events and GKIDS present a premiere in theaters nationwide of Studio Ponoc's debut film. From Academy Award-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi (When Marnie Was There, The Secret World of Arrietty), this adaptation of the 1971 young adult novel The Little Broomstick, Mary and the Witch's Flower is billed as an all-ages action-fantasy adventure filled with ingenious characters, jaw-dropping imaginative worlds and the simple, heartfelt story of a young girl trying to discover her place in the world. All screenings are in Japanese with English subtitles unless otherwise noted. The version dubbed in English features the voice talents of Ruby Barnhill, Kate Winslet and Jim Broadbent. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Jan. 25, 5, 7 & 9:15 p.m. $7-$10.

Big Time. Kaspar Astrup Schröder's documentary follows seven years (2009-'16) in the life of Bjarke Ingels, a puckish Danish architect building a spectacular skyscraper in New York, but longing to design a building that can truly be considered as one of the great buildings in the world—a building that will shape the future of architecture. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Thurs., Jan. 25, 7 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure 20th Century Fox

Maze Runner: The Death Cure. CGV Buena Park celebrates its first anniversary with a film, beer, and a silent disco party in the lobby with a DJ and light sticks. In the movie, Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. CGV Cinemas Buena Park, 6988 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, (714) 252-6826. Thurs., Dec. 25, screening, 8 p.m.; party, 10 p.m. $25.

The Shape of Water. Frida's six-film Guillermo del Toro retrospective closes out with his newest film, which received seven Golden Globe nominations and more than 45 international awards (so far). Elisa (Sally Hawkins) and Zelda (Octavia Spencer) work as cleaning ladies in a hidden, high-security government laboratory in 1962 Baltimore. They discover a classified secret: a mysterious, scaled aquatic creature that lives in a water tank. Elisa, who is mute, develops a bond with the creature, whose fate is in the hands of a hostile government agent and a marine biologist. Doug Jones, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins and Michael Stuhlbarg co-star. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Opens Fri., 5:30 p.m. Through Thurs., Feb. 1. Visit website for show times. $7-$10.

Alive Inside: A Story of Music and Memory. Chapman University's School of Pharmacy and the California Association of Health Facilities present filmmaker Michael Rossato-Bennett's cinematic exploration of music's capacity to reawaken our souls and uncover the deepest parts of our humanity. He chronicles the astonishing experiences of individuals around the country who have been revitalized through the simple experience of listening to music. Besides the documentary, there is an audience Q&A and panel discussion with Josh Grill of UCI Mind, Patty Mouton of Alzheimer's Orange County, a Chapman School of Pharmacy faculty member, and Letitia Rogers of Orange Healthcare & Wellness Center's Music & Memory program. Chapman University, Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, 283 N. Cypress St., Orange, (714) 516-5480. Fri., 6:30 p.m. Free, but seating is first come, first seated.

Ex Libris: The New York Public Library. First, apologies if I mistakenly jumped the gun on this screening last week; it's on the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) schedule for this week. Documentarian Frederick Wiseman goes behind the scenes of one of the greatest knowledge institutions in the world and reveals it as a place of welcome cultural exchange and learning. With 92 branches throughout Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island, the library is committed to being a resource for all the inhabitants of the multifaceted and cosmopolitan city and beyond. The flick is presented by Cinema Orange, the Orange County Museum of Art and the Newport Beach Film Festival partnership that screens art/architecture/design films when museum admission is free. Seating is first restricted to OCMA members, but any that remain just before show time are made available on a first-come, first-seated basis. Food trucks are parked nearby. Orange County Museum of Art, 850 San Clemente Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 759-1122. Fri., 7 p.m. Free.

The Sword and the Claw Ugur Film

The Sword and the Claw. American Genre Film Archive's latest preservation puts the freaky in OC Weekly's Friday Night Freakouts with this 1975 Turkish martial-arts movie that Frida bills as Conan the Librarian meets The Three Stooges meets Dolemite. After his father is murdered, a baby prince is raised by a pride of lions. As an adult, the prince (Cünyet Arkin) exacts revenge with his beastly strength. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $7-$10.

The Met Live in HD: Tosca. Sonya Yoncheva makes her role debut as the title prima donna in Sir David McVicar's ravishing new production of the Giacomo Puccini opera that is based on Victorien Sardou's 1887 French-language dramatic play La Tosca. Believing her suspicions about her lover's infidelity have been confirmed, Tosca vows vengeance in 1800 Rome as Napoleon advances on the city. AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, (562) 430-8790; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sat., 9:55 a.m. $16-$24. Encore at those theaters and at AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036. Wed., 1 & 6:30 p.m. $18-$24.

Pan's Labyrinth. Frida's Guillermo del Toro retrospective also includes his 2006 masterpiece that picked up 100 international awards, including three Oscars and the National Society of Film Critics honor for Best Film of the Year. After the Spanish Civil War ends, young Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) travels the Spanish countryside with her pregnant mother (Ariadna Gil) to reunite with her new husband, a ruthless nationalist army captain (Sergi Lopez). With her mom growing frail and stepfather preoccupied by a guerrilla uprising and the attentions of his housekeeper (Maribel Verdú), Ofelia descends into her imagination and the mysterious labyrinth inhabited by the faun Pan (Doug Jones), who is convinced the girl is a lost princess of the Underworld. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat., noon & 2:30 p.m.; Sun., 5 p.m. $7-$10.

Crimson Peak Universal Pictures

Crimson Peak. Another entrant in Frida's Guillermo del Toro retrospective is his 2015 ghost story set in the Victorian Era, when young woman Edith (Mia Wasikowska) is haunted by visions of her deceased mother, who warns, "Beware of Crimson Peak." Edith marries the charming and seductive Sir Thomas Sharpe (Tom Hiddleston), who sweeps her off her feet to take her to a Gothic castle called—what else?—Crimson Peak! Also living there is Tommy's alluring and mysterious sister Lady Lucille (Jessica Chastain), who has secrets she does not want Edith to expose. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat., 5 p.m.; Sun., noon & 2:30 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 5:30 & 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Kuleana. A Vietnam vet must rediscover the Hawaiian warrior within to protect his family, defend their land and clear his father's name in writer/director Brian Kohne's 2017 drama mystery. Bring a folding lawn/beach chair to watch the movie in a dance-studio space provided by Tiana Ka'anohiokala Price. 'Aina Creations, 723 Euclid St., Fullerton, (714) 943-7534. Sat., 6 p.m. Free.

Race to Nowhere Reel Link Films

Race to Nowhere. Sea Star Village Preschool and Parent Center presents this documentary by a concerned mother-turned-filmmaker who maintains that cheating has become commonplace, students are disengaged and stress-related illness and depression are rampant in our schools. Consider this a call to action for families, educators and policy makers to challenge current assumptions on how to best prepare American youth to become healthy, bright, contributing and leading citizens. Sea Star Village Preschool and Parent Center, 611 Heliotrope Ave., Corona Del Mar, (925) 310-4242. Sat., 6:30 p.m. $10.

Lazarus. All I know about this short film making its premiere is it was written and directed by Jake Webber, Skin Mag and the Shakes provide music, and its tagline is "The road may never end." Private residence, 281 Falcon Ave., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 12:30 p.m. Free.

The Room. Thanks to James Franco and The Disaster Artist, The Room and the "sensual" 2003 indie thriller's writer, director, producer and star Tommy Wiseau are hotter than ever. In what has been dubbed "a modern classic" and "the Citizen Kane of bad movies," Wiseau plays an amiable banker having a grand old time in a gorgeously shot San Francisco with his fiancée (Juliette Danielle). Everything changes when his conflicted best friend (Greg Sestero) joins in to form a love triangle. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat., 11 p.m. $7-$10.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Midnight Insanity shadow casts the movie that starts with the car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaking down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry). The transvestite scientist's home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks, including a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Chasing Shackelton. Using a replica boat and the same equipment and clothing as would have been used in 1914, explorer Tim Jarvis and his crew attempt to re-create Ernest Shackleton's 1914-'17 Trans-Antarctica expedition. Bowers Museum of Cultural Art, Kershaw Auditorium, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, (714) 567-3600. Sun., 1 p.m. $6; members, free.

LUNAFEST. Soroptimist International Newport Harbor presents this collection of eight entertaining, topical and compelling short films by, for and about women. Vanguard University, 55 Fair Dr., Costa Mesa; soroptimistnha.org. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $20.

La Passion de Jeanne d'Arc (The Passion of Joan of Arc). Carl Theodor Dreyer's 1928 silent film with Renée Jeanne Falconetti playing Joan of Arc is considered landmark cinema. Now, it features a new original score by Goldfrapp's Will Gregory and Portishead's Adrian Utley. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Mon.-Tues., 5:15, 7 & 9 p.m. $7-$10.

Women of 1915 Armenoid Productions

Women of 1915. UC Irvine's Armenian Studies has Bared Maronian introduce his documentary that honors brave women of the Armenian Genocide, many of whom lost their lives, survived to create new lives or were forced into lives that were not their own. Among those highlighted are survivor Aurora Mardiganian, American volunteer Mary Louise Graffam, diplomat Diana Apkar and Danish missionary Maria Jacobsen. Maronian leads an audience Q&A after the screening. The Orange County chapter of the Amenian National Committee of America hosts a screening the following night with Armenian food and a discussion with Maronian. UCI, Humanities Gateway 1070, McCormick Screening Room, Campus and West Peltason drives, Irvine, (949) 824-6117. Mon., 7 p.m. Free; also at Forty Martyrs Armenian Church, Gugasian Hall, 5315 W. McFadden Ave., Santa Ana, (949) 903-6317. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $20.

'85: The Greatest Team in Football History. Relive the excitement of the 1985 Chicago Bears, who were led by Walter Payton, Jim McMahon, William "The Refrigerator" Perry and Coach Mike Ditka. Together, they inspired the "Super Bowl Shuffle" music video and Saturday Night Live's "Da Bears" sketches. Mike Singletary, Dan Hampton, Phil Simms and Dan Marino, as well as such famous Chicagoans as Barack Obama, Bill Murray and Jesse Jackson, are interviewed. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $12.50.

'85: The Greatest Team in Football History Screen Medial Films

Step Up: High Water. Relive the dance and the drama of Step Up, the 2006 film that launched the franchise, at this premiere event. Twins Tal and Janelle relocate from Ohio to Atlanta and enroll in the city's most cutthroat performing-arts school, High Water. They are thrust into a world in which every move is a test, and they discover they must dig deep to realize their dreams. AMC Downtown Disney, 1565 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 776-2355; AMC Marina Pacifica, (562) 430-8790; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Big Newport 6, 300 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Tues., 7 p.m. $15.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2. First, watch or, if you have a team, compete in a film-junkie trivia contest (sign-ups are via www.fourthstreetmarket.com/trivianight). The Frida Cinema passes and food vouchers to Fourth Street eateries are up for grabs. Then comes James Gunn's 2017 sequel in which the Marvel team travels to the outer reaches of the cosmos to unravel the mystery of the family tree of Peter Quill/Star Lord (Chris Pratt). Shown on a parking-structure rooftop, the film is presented by nearby Frida and the Santa Ana Business Council. You are advised to bring comfortable seating, blankets and, if you like, a picnic meal or snacks, although the Frida in front of the venue and surrounding restaurants would love your business. 5th & Spurgeon Parking Structure, fourth-floor rooftop, 301 E. Fifth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Wed., trivia contest, 7 p.m.; screening, 8:30 p.m. Free.

Groundhog Day Columbia Tristar Pictures

Groundhog Day. Director Harold Ramis gave us Caddyshack, Stripes and Ghostbusters, but this is arguably his best film. Snarky TV weatherman Phil (Bill Murray) hates the annual assignment that takes him to Punxsutawney to see if a groundhog emerges from his hole. The alarm clock at the B&B where Phil sleeps before the big day goes off with Sonny and Cher's "I've Got You Babe" blaring from the radio. Phil then trudges through town with a bad attitude until the next morning, when "I've Got You Babe" awakens him in the same B&B again, as it does the next morning and the next and . . . you get the idea. Will Phil end the endless loop? Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

Spettacolo. Italian Movie Night presents this documentary on a tiny hill town in Tuscany where, half a century ago, villagers began confronting their issues through a play staged every summer in the piazza, where residents of all ages played a part. Teatro Povero di Monticchiello drew worldwide attention, but an aging population and new generations more into Facebook caused recent interest to wane. Co-directors Jeff Malmberg and Chris Shellen focus on the 50th-anniversary production, which may be the last. The play's subject matter is therefore fitting: the end of the world. Regency San Juan Capistrano, 26762 Verdugo St., San Juan Capistrano, (949) 661-3456. Thurs., Feb. 1. Call for time and ticket prices.

La La Land. Still on my watchlist is Damien Chazelle's musical romantic dramedy from last year about a jazz pianist (Ryan Gosling) and an aspiring actress (Emma Stone) who are drawn together by their common desires to do what they love. As success mounts, the fragile fabric of their love affair frays. Fullerton Main Library, 353 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 738-6327. Thurs., Jan. 11, 1 p.m. Free.

70 Acres in Chicago New Day Films

70 Acres in Chicago. The Chancellor's Arts and Culture Initiative, the Department of Urban Planning and Public Policy, and the Architecture and Urban Studies Research Cluster present a free screening of the award-winning documentary about the Cabrini Green housing project. For 70 years, the public-housing community towered over Chicago's most valuable neighborhoods, serving as a looming reminder of inequality and poverty. Cabrini's high-rises were demolished and an African-American community was cleared in 1995 to make room for another social experiment: mixed-income neighborhoods. Shot over the course of 20 years, Ronit Bezalel's film documents the upheaval, from the razing of the first buildings to the clashes in the mixed-income neighborhoods a decade later. After the screening, Bezalel discusses the film with three UCI experts: Andrew Highsmith of the History Department and Virginia Parks and Rodolfo Torres, both of Planning and Public Policy. A reception follows. UCI, McCormick Screening Room, (949) 824-6117. Thurs., Feb. 1, 4 p.m. Free.

Holy Week. Each year, an interfaith group of anti-war activists spend a week walking, protesting and building community during what is known as the Nevada Desert Experience. In 2016, filmmaker Seamus James Knight captured the Sacred Peace Walk. Chapman University, Argyros Forum 209A, Schoolsfirst Federal Credit Union Conference Suite, 1 University Dr., Orange; events.chapman.edu. Thurs., Feb. 1, 7 p.m. Free.

Digimon Adventure tri: Loss. After the "reboot" and Meicoomon's rampage, Tai and friends arrive in the Digital World, where they reunite with Digimon. But all have lost their memories except Meicoomon, who suddenly appears, then disappears. Meanwhile, in the real world, Nishijima receives word that Himekawa has gone missing and, upon further investigation, determines that there's been some hidden agenda behind her behavior. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. $12.50.