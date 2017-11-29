There's No Singing in the North Pole [Special Screenings, Nov. 30-Dec. 7]

Patsy Mink: Ahead of the Majority. Asian American Studies presents Kimberlee Bassford's 2008 documentary on Patsy Takemoto Mink, a third-generation Japanese American from Hawaii and the first woman of color to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives; while in Congress, she co-sponsored Title IX and other important legislation to advocate for women's rights, civil rights, environmental protection and peace. She was also a 1972 candidate for president. Imagine our lives now had she won. UC Irvine, McCormick Screening Room, Humanities Gateway 1070, Campus and West Peltason drives, Irvine, (949) 824-6117. Thurs., Nov. 30, 5 p.m. Free.

Warren Miller's Line of Descent. Snow-skiing icons, who've made the mountains their home and raised the next generation of winter adventurers, are captured around the world in the Warren Miller family's 68th cinematic (and unofficial) kickoff to the winter ski and snowboard season. Viewers go to New Zealand, the French Alps, Norway, British Columbia and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to see legends Tommy Moe, Jess McMillan, Jean-Claude Killy and more. Lido Theatre, 3459 Via Lido, Newport Beach; www.warrenmiller.com. Thurs., Nov. 30, 7 p.m. $19.

Black Christmas Film Funding Ltd. of Canada

Black Christmas. OC Weekly's Friday Night Freakouts entry is a horror film from producer/director Bob Clark, who . . . What's that? Clark did not make horror movies? He made A Christmas Story and Rhinestone and the first couple Porky's movies? Yeah, that's true, but he also capped a horror trilogy with this 1974 Canadian slasher about college sorority house Christmas party hosts (Margot Kidder and Olivia Hussey) receiving crank calls from a baddie who increasingly proves to be closer to them than originally believed. "If this movie doesn't make your skin crawl," goes the original marketing tagline, "it's on TOO TIGHT!" The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $7-$10.

Elf. A grown man (Will Ferrell) in green tights wreaks havoc on elves and Santa's workshop because he is oversized, so he is sent to New York City to discover his real identity. This kicks off a month of "Merry Movie Night" presentations by the county of Orange, OC Parks and Dana Point Harbor. Arrive early for holiday activities that include games and entertainment from Abbitt the Elf, then stick around for the family movie. Bring blankets and beach chairs. Food and beverages (including hot chocolate) are available to purchase. Children who bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Operation Santa Claus receive a free red cape in celebration of the harbor's "A Superhero Holiday Boat Parade." Dana Point Harbor, Baby Beach, 34401-34445 Ensenada Place, Dana Point; www.DanaPointHarbor.com. Sat. activities, 3:30 p.m.; screening, 5:15 p.m. Free. Also at Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to shadow cast Midnight Insanity. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Red Til I'm Dead Jill Trunnell/courtesy Fathom Events

Red Til I'm Dead. Subtitled "Sammy Hagar's Rock-N-Roll Birthday Bash," the video captures a live performance from the Red Rocker's Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and behind-the-scenes footage. The last time I saw Hagar live was about a decade ago while walking through San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood. The time before was in the second half of the 1970s, when the pride of Fontana played the Swing Auditorium in San Bernardino. AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, (562) 430-8790; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $13-$15.

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas. Did you know there was a sequel to the 1991 animated classic? Apparently, Paige O'Hara returned to voice Belle and Robby Benson again took the mic as the Beast in a 1997 follow-up about her trying to instill the Christmas spirit in him, an avowed hater of the holiday. The War on Christmas is real, people! Grab a spot early, and bring friends, family, chairs and blankets, but know going in that outside food and drinks are not permitted. You can buy them all around you. Pacific City, Level 2 (near Saint Marc and Smocking Birds), 21010 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach; www.gopacificcity.com/events/. Wed., 6 p.m. Free.

The Founder. Michael Keaton plays Ray Kroc, the salesman who swiped two brothers' innovative fast-food eatery and turned it into a place you may have heard of (McDonald's). I have not seen the movie but have heard Keaton's Kroc comes off as a super-sized asshole. Fullerton Main Library, 353 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 738-6327. Wed., 6 p.m. Free.

The Founder Filmnation Entertainment

La haine (Hate). Mathieu Kassovitz's 1995 drama chronicles 24 hours in the lives of three young men in the Paris suburbs a day after a violent riot. The French Language Club screening is presented in French with English subtitles. UC Irvine, McCormick Screening Room, (949) 824-6117. Wed., 6 p.m. Free.

Dust 2 Glory. Dana Point documentarian Dana Brown follows up 2005's Dust to Glory with a sequel about the SCORE Baja 1000, the world's toughest point-to-point desert motorsports race. Interviews with Brown and legendary drivers are featured during the special one-night-only event that is simulcast into theaters nationwide. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Anaheim Hills 14, 8030 East Santa Ana Canyon Rd., Anaheim Hills, (714) 282-5953; Edwards Big Newport 6, 300 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Kaleidoscope Stadium 10, 27741 Crown Valley Pkwy., Mission Viejo, (949) 582-4078; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; Krikorian's San Clemente Cinema 6, 641B Camino De Los Mares, San Clemente, (949) 661-7469; Regal Garden Grove Stadium 16, 9741 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $12.50.

Holiday Inn. This theater should have coordinated schedules with the others in Orange County so it could first show Mark Sandrich's 1942 movie starring Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire and Marjorie Reynolds, and then the other venues could roll the revival of Irving Berlin's musical that was simulcast from Broadway locally a couple of weeks ago. The story involves a love triangle between a former song-and-dance man (Crosby), his best friend (Astaire) and the fireball schoolteacher (Reynolds) both men desire. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $8.

Allegiance Matthew Murphy/courtesy Fathom Events

George Takei's Allegiance on Broadway 2017. Inspired by the true life of Star Trek's George Takei, this Broadway musical returns to the big screen thanks to Fathom Events and Sing Out Louise Productions. A mysterious envelope sends Sam Kimura (Takei) back 60 years to his younger days (as portrayed by Telly Leung). He and his sister Kei (Tony winner Lea Salonga) try to rescue their parents from the wrongful imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m. $18.