Song As Old as Rhyme [Special Screenings, Aug. 3-10]

Beauty and the Beast Disney

The Jungle Book. It's the 2016 live-action (well, live action against a green screen) version of the Disney animated classic with Mowgli (Neel Sethi), who has been raised by jungle animals since he was an abandoned baby, then forced to return to the human world. Peppertree Park, 230 W. First St., Tustin, (714) 573-3326. Thurs., Aug. 3, activities, 5:30 p.m.; screening, 7:50 p.m. Free.

Root. Other than being the world premiere of pro surfer Mikey Wright's movie, there are no other details available about this screening. Oh, one more thing: Surfline is the presenter. Another: The address is very close to my first Orange County residence. Holiday, 719 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa; www.eventbrite.com/e/mikey-wrights-root-world-premiere-tickets-36496387678. Thurs., Aug. 3, 8 p.m. Free.

History of Rock 'n' Roll. This Osher Lifelong Learning Institute series event features discussions, film clips and audio recordings from the rock & roll era (1940s-'70s). Cal State Fullerton, Mackey Auditorium, Ruby Gerontology Center, 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton, (657) 278-2446; olli.fullerton.edu. Fri., noon. Free.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Universal Pictures

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Elliott, little Drew Barrymore's scream and dudes in 1982-style space suits are back for the ultimate going-home flick. Yorba Regional Park, 7600 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, (714) 973-6838. Fri., dusk. Free.

Raiders of the Lost Ark. Reacquaint yourself with the first flick in the Spielberg/Lucas popcorn franchise before Harrison Ford returns in 2019 with what's tentatively titled Indiana Jones 5. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, behind Moe B's Watersports, 1131 Back Bay Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 729-3863. Fri., dusk. Free, but it costs to park on the premises.

Zootopia. Yet another recent toon with funny people voicing animals (or is it vice versa)? Placentia Champions Sports Complex, 505 N. Jefferson, Placentia, (714) 993-8232. Fri., dusk. Free.

Finding Dory. Oh, there she is, behind that $1.002 billion in global box office. Grand Park, 6101 City Lights Dr., Aliso Viejo, (949) 243-7750. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free; also at Camino Real Park, 13602 Parkcenter Lane, Tustin, (714) 573-3326. Thurs., Aug. 10, 7:50 p.m. Free.

Peter Pan. Disney's animated adaptation of J.M. Barrie's beloved tale about the quest to return the shadow to the leader of the Lost Boys. Stoddard Park, 1901 S. Ninth St., Anaheim, (714) 765-5155. Fri., 7:45 p.m. Free.

Snapt 3 Surfline

Snapt 3. The world premiere of this surf movie includes an all-ages party. The Observatory, 3503 S. Harbor Blvd., Santa Ana, (714) 957-0600. Fri., 8 p.m. $20.

A Clockwork Orange. Stanley Kubrick's 1971 adaptation of Anthony Burgess mixes hyper-reality with ultra-violence as Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell) and his merry band of droogs set out on a mini-crime spree across futuristic London. This eventually lands our narrator in an experimental aversion-therapy program that is every bit as horrific as the current Trumpcare bill. Brea Plaza 5 Cinemas, 453 S. Associated Rd., Brea; brea.tristonecinemas.com. Fri., 10 p.m. $5.

El Topo. OC Weekly's Friday Night Freakout is Alejandro Jodorowsky's psychedelic western from 1970 that follows mysterious gunfighter clad in black El Topo (Jodorowsky) as he tries to defeat four sharp shooters along a trippy path on which classic Americana, Zen Buddhism, the bible and the European avant garde meet. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $10.

Beauty and the Beast. It's a live-action remake of the Disney animated classic, with Dan Stevens playing the young prince imprisoned in the form of a beast; Emma Watson as Belle, the first girl to visit the prince's castle since it became enchanted; and Emma Thompson voicing lovable Mrs. Potts. Free drinks and popcorn are served. San Juan Capistrano Regional Library, 31495 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano, (949) 493-1752. Sat., 10 a.m. Free.

Newsies: The Broadway Musical Disney Theatrical Productions

Newsies: The Broadway Musical. Audience demand brings back another screening of the Tony Award-winning musical's staging at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood in September 2016. Charismatic newsboy Jack Kelly (Jeremy Jordan, reprising his Tony-nominated performance) leads a ragged band of teenaged "newsies" who dream of better lives far from the hardship of the streets of turn-of-the-century New York. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer (Steve Blanchard) and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what's right. Special behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and creators are included in this presentation from Fathom Events and Disney Theatrical Productions. AMC Downtown Disney, 1565 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 776-2355; AMC Fullerton, 1001 S. Lemon St., Fullerton, (714) 992-6962; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Foothill Towne Center Stadium 22, 26602 Towne Center Dr., Foothill Ranch, (949) 588-9402; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Metro Pointe Stadium 12, 901 South Coast Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 428-0962; Regal Garden Grove Stadium 16, 9741 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sat., 12:55 p.m.; Wed., 7 p.m. $15-$18.

The Notebook. It's a romantic version of young love weathering challenges and preventing anything from coming between them, including dementia. Beachfront Cinema at Huntington State Beach, Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach; beachfrontcinema.com. Sat., 5 p.m. $10-$45.

Moana. Disney's 56th animated feature is about a young princess and navigator (Auli'i Cravalho) searching the South Pacific for a fabled island of mysterious secrets. King Salmon Band performs before the movie starts. Laurel Park, 10862 Bloomfield, Los Alamitos; cityoflosalamitos.org. Sat., 6:30 p.m. Free.

Matilda Tristar Pictures

Matilda. Before she graduated to playwriting, Mara Wilson had the titular role as an 8-year-old genius with telekinesis that she uses to deal with parents who do not value education and an oppressive school leader. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, (949) 729-3863. Sat., dusk. Free, but it costs to park on the premises.

They Live. When I saw that Roddy Piper of pro fake wrestling fame headed the cast of this John Carpenter movie in 1988, I figured it must suck so very, very hard. But the tale of an aimless wanderer who picks up a pair of sunglasses in LA that allow him to see things as they really are is actually a pretty solid horror-comedy worthy of its cult status. Keith David and Meg Foster co-star. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat., 10 p.m. $10.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to the Midnight Insanity shadow cast. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Cuba Now Courtesy Bowers Museum

John Rowe—Cuba Now. Join the award-winning photographer and filmmaker for a visual trip to Havana with the wide-ranging cultural color of Cuba as it is now. His photo subjects include the ground-breaking Rolling Stones' Havana Moon concert in 2016 and Cuba's own prima ballerina Viengsay Valdes and the National Ballet. Bowers Museum of Cultural Art, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, (714) 567-3677. Sun., 1:30 p.m. $9-$12.

School of Rock. In Richard Linklater's 2003 hit, Dewey Finn (Jack Black) is out of work and out of the garage band he started. He poses as his substitute-teacher roommate to make some quick cash, managing to turn incompetence into inspiration through the power of rock & roll. The film is projected onto an outdoor wall. Renee and Henry Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Plaza, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 556-2787; www.scfta.org/MovieMondays. Mon., dusk. Free.

DCX MMXVI—In Concert Fathom Events

DCX MMXVI—In Concert. A Dixie Chicks concert that includes all the hits—"Wide Open Spaces," "Goodbye Earl," "Not Ready to Make Nice"—as well as an acoustic cover of Beyonce's "Daddy Lessons," is captured live for the big screen. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Mon., 7 p.m. $15.

Being Mortal. The PBS Frontline film follows Dr. Atul Gawande, who explores the hopes of people facing terminal illness and the doctors who treat them. Laguna Hills Florence Sylvester Center, 23721 Moulton Pkwy., Laguna Hills, (949) 757-3776. Tues., 1 p.m. Free.

Weird Science. Was 1985 the year I grew out of John Hughes movies, or did this John Hughes movie simply blow? High-school nerds played by Anthony Michael Hall and Ilan Mitchell-Smith think they have created the perfect woman (Kelly LeBrock), but she proves to be more than they can handle. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $8.

Mary Poppins. A lady in a red bow tie and flat black-rimmed hat with a magical umbrella shows up at the front door, followed not too long after by a skinny, grubby guy who slides down through the chimney, and in 1910 Edwardian England, this was considered child care. Ah, well, at least the 1964 Disney flick won a Best Actress Oscar for Julie Andrews. Pacific City, Level Two, 21010 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach; www.gopacificcity.com/events/. Wed., 7 p.m. Free.

Animal Crackers Paramount Pictures

Animal Crackers. NOW we're talking classic movies. Celebrating its 87th anniversary is this Marx Brothers comedy that begins with a valuable painting going missing during a party in honor of famed African explorer Captain Spaulding (Groucho Marx). Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

Big, Loud & Live 14. Broadcast into cinemas live nationwide is the 2017 DCI World Championship Prelims with 15 of the top performing drum corps seeking to become champs. AMC Downtown Disney, (714) 776-2355; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Aug. 10, 3:30 p.m. $18.