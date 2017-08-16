Obvious the Bastard's Got Lyme Disease [Special Screenings, Aug. 17-24]

Slither Gold Circle Films

Beauty and the Beast. It's a live-action remake of the Disney animated classic with Dan Stevens playing the young prince imprisoned in the form of a beast, Emma Watson as Belle, the first girl to visit the prince's castle since it became enchanted, and Emma Thompson voicing lovable Mrs. Potts. Fullerton Main Library, Osborne Auditorium, 353 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 738-6327. Thurs., Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m. Free.

Chinatown. The fictional re-telling of the true story of how Los Angeles acquired rights to Owens Valley water and diverted it to the city, permitting LA to grow and prosper—and for land investors to become wealthy by snatching up real estate that would be given plentiful access to water. Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway and John Huston star. Though Roman Polanski's film is confounding, like the best noir detective thrillers are, the script by Robert Towne has been called the best ever written. Laguna Art Museum curator Janet Blake introduces the 1974 neo-noir mystery as part of the museum's 2017 Film Night program. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr., Laguna Beach, (949) 494-8971. Thurs., Aug. 17, 7 p.m. Free with museum admission.

The Book of Life. The 2014 animated comedy is about Mexican childhood friends Manolo (Diego Luna) and Joaquin (Channing Tatum) both wanting to marry their mutual amiga Maria (Zoë Saldana), but the love triangle is complicated even more by battling husband-and-wife deities. Frontier Park, 1400 Mitchell Ave., Tustin, (714) 573-3326. Thurs., Aug. 17, 7:45 p.m. Free.

RiffTrax Live: Doctor Who – The Five Doctors. Mystery Science Theater 3000 refugees Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett riff wise on the 1983 Doctor Who film The Five Doctors, where someone is taking the Doctor's past selves out of time and space and placing them in a vast wilderness. As the various incarnations of the Doctor join forces, they learn they are in the Death Zone on their home world of Gallifrey, fighting Daleks, Cybermen, Yeti and a devious Time Lord Traitor who is using the Doctor and his companions to discover the ancient secrets of Rassilon, the first and most powerful ruler of Gallifrey. FUCK! I am so high right now. AMC Downtown Disney, 1565 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 776-2355; AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, (562) 430-8790; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Boulevard West, Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at The District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Aug. 17, 8 p.m. (live) and Thurs., Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. (encore). $15.

Vertigo Alfred J. Hitchcock Productions

Vertigo. In this 1958 Alfred Hitchcock classic, Jimmy Stewart is John "Scottie" Ferguson, a retired San Francisco police detective who suffers from acrophobia and a mean case of the hots for his old college pal's wife Madeleine (Kim Novak), who may be nuts, suicidal and trying to lead Scottie to high places. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Aug. 17, 8 p.m. and Sun., 5:30 and 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Finding Dory. Oh, there she is, behind that $1.002 billion in global box office. Los Alamos Park, 17901 Los Alamos St., Fountain Valley; www.fountainvalley.org/856/Special-Events. Fri., 6 p.m. (festivities start), dusk (movie). Free.

Catching the Sun: Exploring the Race to a Clean Energy Future. Shalini Kantayya's documentary is about the workers and entrepreneurs on the forefront of transitioning society to clean energy. Included at this event, which includes free food and beverages, is a "Solar 101" presentation by Sullivan Solar Power. Aire Global Cuisine, 2937 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, (800) SULLIVAN. Fri., 6:30 p.m. Free.

Catching the Sun Courtesy 7th Empire Media

The Aristocats. The best part of the toon is when Cartman is saying of the performing family's agent audition, "Thrilling circus music starts to play as the father spins his daughter around, bends her over, lifts up her skirt, and starts licking her . . ." What's that? Not The AristoCRATS, The AristoCATS!?! My bad. That animated Disney flick from 1970 is about a cat named Duchess (Eva Gabor) and three kittens trying to survive when they are abandoned by a butler blocking the felines from their late opera singer owner's inheritance. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, behind Moe B's Watersports, 1131 Back Bay Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 729-3863. Fri., dusk. Free but it costs to park on premises.

The Sandlot. The adventure of a new kid in town trying to fit in by playing baseball with a ball signed by Babe Ruth. Total fantasy; kids don't play outside. Yorba Regional Park, 7600 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, (714) 973-6838. Fri., dusk. Free. Also at Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $8.

The Secret Life of Pets. It's a 3D animated tale about a terrier (voiced by Louis C.K.) who enjoys a comfortable life in New York until his owner adopts a giant and unruly canine, and both pooches wind up in a truck bound for the pound. Pearson Park Amphitheatre, 401 N. Lemon St., Anaheim, (714) 765-5274. Fri., dusk.

The Wizard of Oz MGM

The Wizard of Oz. A treat of my childhood was the yearly screenings of Victor Fleming's 1939 family classic about Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her dog Toto winding up in the wonderful world of Oz after a large tornado picks up her aunt and uncle's house on a Kansas farm. But I dare say I never saw this on a big screen, as you kids today can with this bonus: no commercial cutting short the scene where the Cowardly Lion dives out of a window in the Great and Powerful Oz's Emerald City fortress. Grand Park, 6101 City Lights Dr., Aliso Viejo, (949) 243-7750. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free.

Frozen. Let it snow, let it snow-oh-oh . . . FUCK ME! Now I'm going to have that damn song stuck in my head the rest of the day. Thanks, Obama! Twila Reid Park, 3100 W. Orange Ave., Anaheim, (714) 609-8070. Fri., 7:45 p.m. Free.

The Incredibles. Hey, it's a kid flick I've actually seen for a change, although I barely remember anything other than I have the same physique as the dad. Hurless Barton Park Amphitheater, 4601 Casa Loma Ave., Yorba Linda, (714) 961-7100. Fri., 8 p.m. Free.

The Holy Mountain ABKCO Films.

The Holy Mountain. OC Weekly's Friday Night Freakouts entry is Alejandro Jodorowsky's "scandal" of the 1973 Cannes Film Festival. A Christ-like drifter (Horacio Salinas), who turns out to be a thief, and others who represent planets in the solar system are led by The Alchemist (Jodorowsky) to the titular Holy Mountain, where they are to replace the immortal gods who rule the universe. The cult fave is equally appalling and humorous. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. and Sat., 3:30 and 7 p.m. $7-$10.

The Farthest: Voyager in Space. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of NASA's Voyager mission, which has taken two space probes to the edge of the solar system and beyond, this documentary exposes the characters who made it happen. Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 were launched 16 days apart in the summer of 1977, and ever since they have defied the odds and survived harrowing near-misses. Forty years later, they continue to beam fundamental discoveries across unimaginable distances—with less computing power than that of modern hearing aid. Art Theatre, 2025 E. 4th St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Mr. Rudolpho's Jubilee Courtesy Under the Milky Way

Mr. Rudolpho's Jubilee. The film from Bright Blue Gorilla (musicians/filmmakers Robyn Rosenkrantz and Michael Glover) follows Mr. Rudolpho, a rich, famous and depressed Italian fashion designer, to Berlin Fashion Week, where he plans to kill himself. Little does he know that the CEO of his company has sent assassins there to kill him as well. But Rudolpho falls in with some off-the-grid artists who rejuvenate his look on life—as cops, killers and reporters are on his tail. The film's director Glover and producer Rosenkrantz appear on screen as "Musical Angels," like a Greek chorus. They also appear on this screening to answer audience questions and perform live music. Bowers Museum of Cultural Art, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, (714) 567-3677. Sat., 1 p.m. $9-$12.

Mulan. Animated family adventure from 1998 has a young maiden secretly taking her father's place in the army and becoming one of China's greatest heroines. City Gym and Pool, 1600 Palm Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 960-8884. Sat., 7:15 p.m. (doors open), 8 p.m. (movie). Free.

Journey to the Center of the Earth. It's either the 1959 sci-fi adventure starring James Mason and Pat Boone or the 2008 remake with Brendan Fraser and Josh Hutchinson. In both versions, folks follow an egghead to a lost world in the center of the planet. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, (949) 729-3863. Sat., dusk. Free but it costs to park on premises.

Jurassic Park and Pacific Symphony. Based on the book by Michael Crichton, Steven Spielberg's 1993 sci-fi adventure is set on an island where cloned dinosaurs roam free in a wildlife park. But, as often happens when humans mess with the laws of nature, things don't work out quite as planned. Hey, do you know what is older than this popcorn movie but younger than a triceratops? Pacific Symphony, which performs John Williams' Jurassic Park score live as the film rolls on a big screen. Pacific Amphitheatre, 100 Fair Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 755-5788. Sat., 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50.

Repo! The Genetic Opera! The 2008 horror-musical opus is filled with dirty, gory excess, family melodrama, mysterious illnesses, mind-blowing future-drugs, designer organ repossessions, a few surprising cameos, and a superabundance of bloody stabs and slices. Helping to accentuate all that is the live shadowcast troupe and frequent Frida visitor Addicted to the Knife. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat., 11:30 p.m. $7-$10.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to shadow casts Midnight Insanity. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

A Five Star Life Courtesy Music Box Films

A Five Star Life. Fortysomething Irene (Margherita Buy) has a dream job: inspector of luxury hotels from Paris to Gstaad to Berlin to Morocco to China. But in Maria Sole Tognazzi's dramedy, Irene comes to wonder whether a dream job necessarily translates to a dream life. This Cinema Italiano presentation premiered in Italy in 2013 as Viaggo Sola (I Travel Alone). Bowers Museum of Cultural Art, (714) 567-3677. Sun., 2 p.m. $12 (free for members).

Kung Fu Panda 2. Po (voiced by Jack Black) and his friends fight to stop a peacock villain from conquering China with a deadly new weapon, presumably NOT from North Korea. The animated flick rolls as part of the city's Films of Character series of screenings and discussions. Mission Viejo City Hall, Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Dr., Mission Viejo; cityofmissionviejo.org/events. Sun., 2 p.m. Free.

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead: NT Live Screening. It's a live, high-definition broadcast from London of Tom Stoppard's acclaimed absurdist comedy which is celebrating its 50th year. The story focuses on the two doomed courtiers and hapless minor characters from Shakespeare's Hamlet. Starring in London's National Theatre production at The Old Vic are Daniel Radcliffe (the Harry Potter flicks), Joshua McGuire (The Hour) and David Haig (Four Weddings and a Funeral). Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine, (949) 854-4646. Sun., 2 p.m. $17.

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead Manuel Harlan/National Theatre Live

Giuseppe Verdi I Due Foscari in Cinema. Praised by The Financial Times as "the definitive Francesco," Plácido Domingo portrays a father anguished by a political responsibility to exile his only surviving son in this Verdi opera based on Lord Byron's play The Two Foscari and presented by the legendary Teatro alla Scala of Milan. This production is conducted by one of the finest Italian conductors in opera today, Michele Mariotti. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sun., 5 p.m. $13-$15.

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars. This "premiere event" includes a special introduction by writer Ed Neumeier, who also penned Robocop, and Casper Van Dien, who again voices Johnny Rico. In the new animated film, the bugs have breached Mars and the Federation Fleet is too far to help. It is up to Gen. Rico and Dizzy Flores (Dina Meyer) to save the planet. The Fathom Events/Sony Pictures Entertainment screening also features filmmaker interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. AMC Fullerton, 1001 S. Lemon St., Fullerton, (714) 992-6962; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at The District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Brea Stadium West, 255 W. Birch St., Brea, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; Regal Garden Grove Stadium 16, 9741 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Mon., 7:30 & 10 p.m. $12.50.

The Last Waltz FM Productions

The Last Waltz. Martin Scorsese's 1978 documentary captured what was billed as the farewell concert by the Canadian-American rock group the Band. Joining Rick Danko, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson, Richard Manuel and Robbie Robertson on the Winterland Ballroom stage in San Francisco on Nov. 25, 1976, were Bob Dylan, Paul Butterfield, Neil Young, Emmylou Harris, Ringo Starr, Ronnie Hawkins, Dr. John, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Muddy Waters, Ronnie Wood, Neil Diamond, Bobby Charles, the Staple Singers and Eric Clapton. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Mon. and Tues., 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Miracles from Heaven. This 2016 family drama-fantasy has Anna (Kylie Rogers) living with a rare, incurable and fatal disorder until she falls from a tree, tells an amazing story of visiting heaven and baffles her family and doctors with a miraculous recovery. The film is followed by Bible study. Christian Life Center, 404 W. Wilshire Ave., Fullerton; http://clcfullerton.com. Wed., 6:30 p.m. Free.

My Dog Skip. "Seven Degrees of" Kevin Bacon, Diane Lane (Under the Tuscan Sun) and a young Frankie Muniz (Malcolm In the Middle) star in this 2000 coming-of-age story about a sensitive young Southern boy who learns valuable life lessons with the help of his dog. Pacific City, Level Two, 21010 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach; www.gopacificcity.com/events/. Wed., 7 p.m. Free.

My Dog Skip Alcon Entertainment

Harry Potter and the Scorcer's Stone. First movie from the franchise follows Harry from life with his neglectful aunt and uncle to Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry. Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

The Birds. Cinema writers disagree, but I regard this as the most frightening Alfred Hitchcock picture while acknowledging that is largely due to my multiple viewings of the 1963 picture as a young child. (It was shown repeatedly on local television.) The arrival of a newcomer (Tippi Hedren) in a seaside burg seems to be heralded by immense flocks of birds attacking townsfolk. Rod Taylor, Jessica Tandy, Suzanne Pleshette and Veronica Cartwright co-star. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Wed.-Thurs., Aug. 23-24, 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Slither. James Gunn's 2006 sci-fi/horror/comedy has Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks and the great Michael Rooker at the center of a story about an alien plague turning small-town residents into zombies and other mutant monsters. Fullerton Main Library, Osborne Auditorium, (714) 738-6327. Thurs., Aug. 24, 1 p.m. Free.