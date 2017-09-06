Never Wear White Shoes After Labor Day [Special Screenings, Sept. 7-14]

Serial Mom Savoy Pictures

Extraordinary: Every Step Leads Him Closer to Home. From Liberty University's Film School, where students pray their pictures reach the end of their reels before the end of the world, comes this drama—based on real events—about a college professor and ultra-marathon runner and his wife. Leland Klassen, Shari Rigby, Karen Abercrombie and Kirk Cameron star. The movie is followed by "an encouraging discussion on marriage." AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Sept. 7, 7 p.m. $12.50.

The QFilm Festival. Long Beach's longest-running film festival—which the hip kids call "QFilms"—presents narrative and documentary features and short films showcasing the richness and diversity of the LGBTQ community. Besides movies, QFilms features nightly parties and a fabulous Drag Queen Sunday Brunch. The fun begins with the opener party and picture, writer/director Jennifer M. Kroot's documentary The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin, which examines the life and work of one of the world's most beloved storytellers. A conservative son of the Old South, the Tales of the City creator evolved into a gay-rights pioneer whose novels have inspired millions to claim their own truth. Opening Night Party at the LGBTQ Center of Long Beach, 2017 E. Fourth St., Long Beach; www.qfilmslongbeach.com. Thurs., Sept. 7, 7-10 p.m. Free to holders of festival passes or tickets to the opening-night film. The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin at Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Thurs., Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. $10-$12. QFilms continues through Sun. Check the website for show times. Screenings, $10-$12; multi-film/event passes, $50-$120.

Four Rooms. Give four directors $1 million each to make one of four interlocking stories, and you've got the potential for a mess. That the helmsfolk are Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez, Allison Anders and Alexandre Rockwell helps slightly here. The venue (a Hollywood hotel room), time (New Year's Eve) and bellhop (Tim Roth) are the same in each segment; only the deranged guests differ. The special guest at this screening is Lana McKissack, who plays young hotel guest Sarah in Rodriguez's segment, "The Misbehavers." The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Sing. The 2017 Movies In the Park Program continues with this 3D-animated musical about a hustling impresario's attempt to save his theater with a singing competition. Humans voicing the animal characters include Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane. Food and beverages can be brought in, but the snack bar is also open. Seating is on grass, so blankets and beach chairs are a must. El Cerrito School, 1051 N. Hillside St., La Habra, (562) 383-4200. Fri., activities, 6 p.m.; screening, dusk. Free.

L7: Pretend We're Dead Courtesy Blue Hats Creative

L7: Pretend We're Dead. I remember the first time I put one of the band's CDs on in the mid-'90s and saying to no one in particular, "These chicks rock." Sarah Price's documentary tells the tale of "The Queens of Grunge" with the help of Exene Cervenka, Lydia Lunch, Shirley Manson, Krist Novoselic and Butch Vig. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri.-Sun., 7:30 p.m. $7-$10; also at Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Tues., 7 & 9 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to shadow casts K.A.O.S. in Santa Ana and Midnight Insanity in Long Beach. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11:45 p.m. $8-$10; Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

The Secret of NIMH. From Don Bluth, a regular presence at the Newport Beach Film Festival, comes this animated Disney film about a widowed mouse (voiced by Elizabeth Hartman) who must move her children out of their home in a field before the local farmer starts plowing. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat., 5 p.m. $7-$10.

Fantastic Mr. Fox 20th Century Fox

Fantastic Mr. Fox. I read the 2009 stop-motion adaptation of Roald Dahl's novel is Wes Anderson's best film. I like the look of it, and even with his voice only, George Clooney has greasy down like no other. But better than Rushmore? Better than The Royal Tenenbaums? Hmmm . . . Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, behind Moe B's Watersports, 1131 Back Bay Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 729-3863. Sat., dusk. Free, but it costs to park on the premises.