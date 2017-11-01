Looking for a Girl With Green Eyes [Special Screenings, Nov. 2-9]

Save the Waves Film Festival 2017. Parley for the Oceans' ninth-annual film fest kicks off its West Coast tour with surf, adventure and other documentary films, plus live music from Trouble In the Wind and a raffle at intermission. Showing are Keith Malloy's Fish People, which follows a cast of characters ranging from surfers to spearfishers who have dedicated their lives to the sea; Cyrus Sutton's Island Earth, which is about a young Hawaiian scientist struggling between industry and tradition when he fears his new employer might be threatening his homeland; Pato Mekis' Mas Afuera, which follows athletes to Selkirk Island, where an unexpected event changes the course of their expedition; Chris Burkard's Under an Arctic Sky, in which six surfers make history on perfect waves under the northern lights; and a collection of short films. There is a cash bar, but to keep the event more eco-friendly, single-use cups have been eliminated in favor of $10 steel pint cups (with the first drink free). You can also bring your own reusable cup (with the first drink not free). Proceeds benefit the ocean conservation efforts of the Save the Waves Coalition and World Surfing Reserves. Poler, 1360 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach; www.savethewaves.org/filmfestival. Thurs., Nov. 2, 5 p.m. $15-$50. All ages.

Voditel dlya Very (A Driver for Vera). A general, who sent for a cadet from the Kremlin Guard to serve as his driver, decides to marry him off to his disabled daughter in writer/director Pavel Chukhray's 2004 drama that is presented by the Program for Russian Studies. UC Irvine, Humanities Instructional Building 208, Campus and West Peltason drives, Irvine, (949) 824-6117. Thurs., Nov. 2, 5 p.m.

Shake the Dust. From rapper Nasir "Nas" Jones, the executive producer, and journalist-turned-filmmaker Adam Sjöberg, the director, comes this music documentary on the influence of breakdancing extending from the hoods of America to slums, favelas and ghettos around the world. Promised onscreen are some of the most jaw-dropping breakdancing moves captured by cameras. Promised off-screen afterward is an audience Q&A with Sjöberg and Ugandan hip-hop artist Mark Kaweesi. UC Irvine, Crystal Cove Auditorium, 4113 Pereira Dr., Irvine. Thurs., Nov. 2, 5:45 p.m. Free.

The Fortress. Set in 1636, this recent historical action drama from Hwang Dong-hyuk has King Injo and his retainers leaving Joseon to hide in a mountain fortress city following Qing Dynasty attacks. Isolated from the outside, they debate whether to negotiate or fight their way out. The director was invited to this Center for Critical Korean Studies' event. UC Irvine, McCormick Screening Room, Humanities Gateway 1070, Irvine, (949) 824-6117. Thurs., Nov. 2, 6 p.m. Free.

The Reagans: Legacy Endures. Director Robert Kline introduces his documentary that presenters say "will once again remind the public why President [Ronald] Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan remain some of America's most popular and important leaders." To some, not all, of course, which you are free to discuss with the filmmaker at the audience Q&A that follows. Regency San Juan Capistrano, 26762 Verdugo St., San Juan Capistrano, (949) 661-3456. Thurs., Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m. $15.

I'll Push You. In May, I deemed this inspirational documentary one of the "Entries From the 2017 Newport Beach Film Festival to Hunt Down Once They Stream." But Fathom Events is giving you another chance to see it on the big screen. Co-directors Terry Parish and Chris Karcher follow Justin Skeesuck, an Idaho man confined to a wheelchair being pushed by his best friend Patrick Gray along the 500-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain. What I wrote five months ago has not changed: This is something the world really needs right now, which is an apolitical, humanistic, life-affirming love story. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Big Newport 6, 300 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Brea Stadium East 12, 155 W. Birch St., Brea, (714) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. $12.50-$15.

Drive. Nicolas Winding Refn could count this 2011 crime drama about a mysterious Hollywood stuntman (Ryan Gosling, who barely speaks) moonlighting as a getaway driver as his most controversial film through 2016, when Refn's The Neon Demon was released. Drive screens as part of Chapman University's "Los Angeles in Film and Fiction" series at Frida. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Nov. 2, 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Chavela. Catherine Gund and Daresha Kyi's documentary is about Mexican ranchera legend Chavela Vargas, an LGBTQ icon whose praises are sung by Pedro Almodóvar, Elena Benarroch and Miguel Bosé. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Nov. 2, 9 p.m. $7-$10.

Big Trouble in Little China. John Carpenter's cult classic stars Kurt Russell as hard-boiled truck driver Jack Burton, who gets caught in a bizarre conflict in (and below) San Francisco's Chinatown involving an ancient Chinese prince, a crime lord and a beautiful green-eyed woman who grew up to be a Sex and the City MILF. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $7-$10.



Dolores Stick Films

Dolores. Director Peter Bratt's documentary looks at the human-rights giant who co-founded the first farm workers' union with Cesar Chavez. And yet, many across the nation know nothing of the 87-year-old mother of 11 Dolores Huerta. The film opens Friday and rolls daily through at least Thurs., Nov. 9, but Huerta appears at this screening to discuss the movie. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat., 5:30 & 7 p.m. $7-$10.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to shadow cast Midnight Insanity. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You! Fathom Events and the Pokémon Co. International simulcast in theaters nationwide the animated adventure of Ash and Pikachu's first meeting and search for the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh. The pair encounter familiar faces along the way, new characters including Trainers Verity and Sorrel, and even a mysterious new Mythical Pokémon, Marshadow. Audience members receive a never-before-seen card from the Pokémon Trading Card Game featuring Pikachu wearing its Trainer's hat, as seen the movie (while limited supplies last). AMC Downtown Disney, 1565 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 776-2355; AMC Fullerton 20, 1001 S. Lemon St., Fullerton, (714) 992-6962; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sun., 12:55 p.m.; Mon., 7 p.m. $12.50.

Tomorrow. Filmmakers Melanie Laurent and Cyril Dion traveled to 10 countries to visit permaculture farms, urban agriculture projects and community-owned renewable initiatives to highlight people making a difference in food, energy, finance, democracy and education. Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, (562) 590-3100; www.aquariumofpacific.org. Sun., 6 p.m. Free with RSVP.

The Price of Fame Fathom Events

The Price of Fame. Fathom Events beams into theaters nationwide a documentary on Ted "Million Dollar Man" Dibiase and his family. They built a legacy in the ring, but the price for fame was enormous before Dibiase found something that changed everything. AMC Downtown Disney, (714) 776-2355; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at The District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Tues., 7 p.m. $12.50.

Sands of Silence. Watch the results of world reporter Chelo Alvarez-Stehle's 15-year quest to expose the underworld of sexual exploitation and trafficking from Asia to the Americas and the windswept beach where her childhood ended and family secrets began. A panel discussion afterward includes a survivor and representatives of groups that fight human trafficking in Orange County and Long Beach. Thanks to the Cinemark cinema chain, 100 percent of the proceeds from the event go to Fundación de Sobrevivientes de Tráfico Humano (Human Trafficking Survivors Foundation). Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558. Wed., 6 p.m. $25.

Depth Perception. Quiksilver presents Travis Rice's snowboarding documentary that follows backcountry riders Bryan Fox, Austen Sweetin, Robin Van Gyn and Rice to a supernatural wonderland. Lido Theater, 3459 Via Lido, Newport Beach, (949) 673-8350. Wed., 7 p.m. $11.50.

Pulp Fiction Miramax

Pulp Fiction. Two years after his groundbreaking debut, Reservoir Dogs, Quentin Tarantino unveiled his 1994 masterpiece. Interwoven are stories of two hit men (John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson), their boss (Ving Rhames), his actress wife (Uma Thurman), a palooka (Bruce Willis), an armed-robber couple (Tim Roth and Amanda Plummer) and a master fixer (Harvey Keitel). Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

Mully. It's an encore presentation of the true story of Charles Mully, who was abandoned by his family in Kenya at age 6, left to raise himself on the streets, and rose to become wealthy and powerful. Questioning his existence and searching for meaning in life, Mully goes against the better judgment of his family and community to help enrich orphaned children across Kenya, something that puts him at risk. Plays Thurs., Nov. 9, but participating theaters, show time and ticket prices to be announced via fathomevents.com.

Tombstone. Retirement plans for successful lawman Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell) and his brothers (Bill Paxton and Sam Elliott) come undone when a ruthless cowboy gang targets them. Not to be missed in Kevin Jarre and George P. Cosmatos' 1993 western are Robert Mitchum's narration and Val Kilmer inhabiting the character of Doc Holliday. Fullerton Main Library, Osborne Auditorium, 353 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 738.6327. Thurs., Nov. 9, 1 p.m. Free.

Catholics vs. Convicts ESPN

Catholics vs. Convicts. The Norte Dame Club of Orange County presents a tailgate party with food and drinks followed by a screening of the recent ESPN documentary. Patrick Creadon and Christine O'Malley's film is about one of the best college-football games ever: Notre Dame hosting the University of Miami on Oct. 15, 1988. The game pitted tradition vs. swagger, the nation's No. 1 ranked team (the Hurricanes) against the No. 4 (the Fighting Irish), and legendary coaches Lou Holtz opposite Jimmy Johnson. Christ Cathedral, Freed Theater, 13280 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, (714) 563-6321. Thurs., Nov. 9, tailgate party, 6 p.m.; screening, 6:30 p.m. $25.

Auntie Mame. The progressive ways of Mame Dennis (Rosalind Russell), an independent woman of the 1920s left to care for her nephew (Jan Handzlik/Roger Smith) after his wealthy father dies, are challenged by the boy's assigned executor (Fred Clark). The musical that won multiple Golden Globes is presented by MenAlive Orange County Gay Men's Chorus. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Nov. 9, 7 p.m. $7-$10.