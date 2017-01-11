Light 'Em Up! [Special Screenings, Jan. 12-19]

Neon Wildbear Entertainment

The Book of Love. The New York Film Critics Series—which screens films before their wide releases and hosts live, interactive Q&As—presents this movie about an architect who sets out to help a homeless teen build a raft on which to sail across the Atlantic. Jessica Biel, Maisie Williams, Jason Sudeikis, Mary Steenburgen, Paul Reiser and Orlando Jones star. Dave Karger hosts the on-screen talk back with director Bill Purple; Biel; and Biel's husband, Justin Timberlake, who supplied the movie's music. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Jan. 12. 7:30 p.m. $7-$10.

One Piece Film: Gold. The Straw Hat pirates hit the big screen in an all-new high-flying anime adventure presented by Fathom Events and Funimation Films. The glittering Gran Tesoro, a city of entertainment beyond the laws of the government, is a sanctuary for the world's most infamous pirates, Marines and filthy-rich millionaires. Drawn by dreams of hitting the jackpot, Captain Luffy and his crew sail straight for the gold. But behind the gilded curtains lies a powerful king whose deep pockets and deeper ambitions spell disaster for the Straw Hats and the New World alike. AMC Orange 30, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; also at AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; and Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.FathomEvents.com. Thurs., Jan. 12, & Tues., 7:30 p.m. $10.50-$12.50.

Neon. The latest presentation by Cinema Orange—the partnership between the Orange County Museum of Art and the Newport Beach Film Festival—is director Lawrence Johnston's 2015 cinematic celebration of the beauty, color and vibrant history of the neon sign from an international perspective. Despite the threat of being wiped out by LED signage, 100-year-old neon is still made much the same way it always has been, making it one the greenest forms of light produced and an amazing and enduring force of color and light in the visual landscapes of our lives. The screening is followed by a Q&A with architectural historian Alan Hess and artist Michael Flechtner. Museum entry is free on Fridays, and food trucks are outside for those desiring dinner or a cheap date. Orange County Museum of Art, 850 San Clemente Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 759-1122. Fri., 7 p.m. Free, but OCMA members get first dibs on tickets required for seats.

George Michael: A Different Story. To commemorate the recent passing of the pop star, the Filmmakers' Gallery presents this "up close and personal documentary" that has been broadcast in the U.K. and was well-received at the Berlin International Film Festival. George Michael is shown pointing out landmarks in North London, where he grew up as Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou. Bruised by early record-company chicanery, he and pal Andrew Ridgeley hit the big time in 1982 with the high-energy pop of Wham! The 93-minute film is presented in English with French subtitles, and a short audience discussion follows. The Filmmakers' Gallery, 2238 E. Broadway, Long Beach, (562) 433-4460. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $10-$15.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Take a jump to the left, OC Weekly Friday Night Freakout, because live shadow-cast troupe K.A.O.S. presents a special Friday the 13th performance of Rocky Horror, and you're encouraged to come in masks and costumes because Halloween can't start soon enough in the year for the Frida. Forgot your newspapers, rubber gloves, playing cards and/or toilet paper? Damn it, Janet! But don't sweat it: Prop bags are on sale at every K.A.O.S. event for $2 (to support the costume and prop budget). The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11:30 p.m. $8-$10.

Mickey's BIG Celebration Courtesy Disney Jr.

Mickey's BIG Celebration and Mickey and the Roadster Racers. The Disney Junior at the Movies' selection Mickey's BIG Celebration, which rolled down here in Walt Country months ago, returns thanks to the network and Fathom Events in celebration of Mickey Mouse's birthday and to provide a sneak preview of the new series Mickey and the Roadster Racers. You are invited to sing and dance along to what's onscreen, then take the $5 coupon you will be handed to a Disney Store. AMC Orange 30, (714) 769-4288; also at AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; and Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.FathomEvents.com. Sat., 10 a.m. $12.50.

A Midsummer Night's Dream Courtesy Bond Influence

A Midsummer Night's Dream. Long Beach Opera presents Julie Taymor's dreamy off-the-stage filmed production of the Shakespeare classic that is filled with fairies, spells and hallucinatory lovers. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435., Sat., 11 a.m. Call for ticket prices.

The Maltese Falcon Warner Bros.

The Maltese Falcon. The 1941 film noir by then-first-time director John Huston, who based his script on Dashiell Hammett's 1929 novel of the same name, is about San Francisco private investigator Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) taking a large retainer to find the sister of his femme fatale client Ruth Wonderly (Mary Astor). What follows is much confusion and a healthy dose of creepy courtesy of Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet, who would team up with Bogey the following year in Casablanca. This screening features a special introduction and post-movie Q&A with Hammett's granddaughter, Julie M. Rivett, an Orange County resident who has co-edited six books with or about her famous grandpa. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435., Sun. Call for show time and ticket prices.

Singin' In the Rain Warner Bros.

Singin' In the Rain. Warner Bros., Turner Classic Movies and Fathom Events present 65th-anniversary screenings of MGM's lauded 1952 musical rom-com that spoofs the crossover from silent films to talkies. Gene Kelly, who co-directed with Stanley Donen, also stars with Donald O'Connor and the recently passed Debbie Reynolds. Insight into the making of the film is featured in a separate segment hosted by TCM host Ben Mankiewicz. AMC Orange 30, (714) 769-4288; also at AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; and Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.FathomEvents.com. Sun. & Wed., 2 & 7 p.m. $12.50.

Sold Courtesy Jaya International

Sold. Based on the international best-selling novel by Patricia McCormick and inspired by true accounts, the film tells the story of a 13-year-old girl who is trafficked from her peaceful, rural village in Nepal to work in a brothel called Happiness House in Kolkata, India. Human-trafficking victims' advocates Stephen and Jennie Allison present the screening to raise funds for the cause. Brussels Bistro, 222 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, (949) 376-7955. Sun. Doors open, 6 p.m.; dinner and mixer, 6:30 p.m.; dinner and movie, 7 p.m.; pledge drive, 9 p.m.; actor and director Q&A with audience, 9:30 p.m. Free, but you pay for food and beverages—and please give what you can to the charity.

Sherlock Hartswood Films

Sherlock. Remember how a few weeks back, the BBC, PBS and Fathom Events presented the season four premiere of the international smash-hit series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman? Now, they are putting "The Final Problem," the season four finale, on the big screen. Besides the show, you get a 15-minute bonus feature on the journeys of the Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson characters over the years and the approaches Cumberbatch and Freeman have taken in playing them. AMC Orange 30, (714) 769-4288; also at AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; and Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.FathomEvents.com. Mon. & Wed., 7 p.m. $13-$15.

North By Northwest. Alfred Hitchcock's classic thriller has Cary Grant chased all over the country by baddies because of mistaken identity, and more impressive than the Mount Rushmore set, luscious Eva Marie Saint and the famous crop-duster scene is how Grant's Roger Thornhill does it all in the same suit, which only requires one quick press. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446, Tues. Call for show time. $8.

Escape Fire: The Fight to Rescue American Healthcare. Given current events, this documentary, which has been described as the Food, Inc. for the health-care industry, could not be more timely. Thrive Health MD and Dr. Martha Wittenberg present the screening, which is followed by a Q&A. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Wed., 6 p.m. Free.

Sabrina Pparamount Pictures

Sabrina. Love Audrey Hepburn but hate the racism of Breakfast At Tiffany's? Then check out this 1954 Billy Wilder rom-com that has her playing the daughter of a chauffeur. Sabrina is madly in love with David (William Holden), a young playboy from a Long Island society family, but he only wants to keep her as a side piece while he prepares to marry someone else. Enter David's older, responsible brother Linus (Humphrey Bogart), who in no time is wooing Sabrina. Decisions, decisions! Regency South Coast Village, 1561 W. Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

Miracle in Cell No. 7. As part of the East Asian Cinema Series, Graduate Students of East Asian Languages and Literature present director Lee Ewan-kyung's comedy about a wrongfully accused death-row inmate who experiences a miracle in the form of a 6-year-old girl. UC Irvine, Humanities Gateway 1010, Campus & W. Peltason drs., Irvine; humanities.uci.edu. Thurs., Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m. Free.

Miracle in Cell No. 7 Courtesy Hancinema

Lost In London LIVE. Woody Harrelson wrote, directed and stars in this movie that is loosely based on a crazy night he experienced struggling to get home to his family. Run-ins with royalty, old friends and the law all seem to conspire to keep Harrelson from succeeding. Co-starring are two other Texas-born celebrities who are on the pot: Willie Nelson and Owen Wilson. Following the live screening of the film that was shot in real time, Harrelson will appear in a live Q&A. AMC Orange 30, (714) 769-4288; also at Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; and Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.FathomEvents.com. Thurs., Jan. 19, 6 p.m. $18.