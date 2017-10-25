Just Drive [Special Screenings, Oct. 26-Nov. 2]

HalloVeen Party! Disney Junior At the Movies invites children and parents to arrive in costumes, sing, dance, play and celebrate the most spooktacular time of the year with four Disney Junior shows, including Mickey and the Roadster Racers and the never-before-seen Vampirina. Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Oct. 26, 4 p.m.; At those theaters and AMC Downtown Disney, 1565 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 776-2355; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342. Sat., 12:55 p.m. $10-$12.50.

Being Mortal. The PBS Frontline documentary has the writer/surgeon Dr. Atul Gawande exploring the relationship between doctors and patients near death. One local showing is the final Diocese of Orange Office of Life, Justice and Peace's Life and Dignity Month screening. It includes a post-film discussion with experts. So does the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute presentation, whose panelists come from St. Jude Medical Center. Christ Cathedral Academy, Freed Theater, 13280 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove; www.rcbo.org. Thurs., Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m. $5; also at Cal State Fullerton, Mackey Auditorium, Ruby Gerontology Center, 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton, (657) 278-2446; olli.fullerton.edu. Sat., 1 p.m. Free.

The Shining. It's the Stephen King adaptation that, on one hand, he does not care for but, on another, was voted the No. 1 Scariest Film of All Time by Entertainment Weekly. Stanley Kubrick's modern horror masterpiece from 1980 stars Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, who has brought his wife (Shelley Duvall) and son (Danny Lloyd) to look over the elegant Overlook Hotel deep in the Colorado Rockies in the wintery off-season, when . . . well . . . let's just say, things take a turn. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 5 p.m. $7-$10.

Suspiria. A young American student (Jessica Harper) arrives at a German dance academy, where she is thrust into a hallucinatory nightmare of witchcraft and murder. Dario Argento's 1977 horror flick boasts one of the most memorable scores in the genre's history. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Oct. 26, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m. $7-$10.

The House That the Devil Built + SAC Shorts. Opening up the evening are two short films from Santa Ana College: Un Festejo a la Familia and La Luz. The main feature is the theatrical premiere of The House That the Devil Built, a new horror film about a professional ghost-hunting team with their own reality-television show. Contracted to explore a small Midwest town's haunted theater, they discover something dark and evil resides there that ain't Harvey Weinstein. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 7 p.m. $7-$10.

Night of the Living Dead. There are two area screenings of the late George Romero's original, über-influential zombie flick. (Honestly, The Walking Dead owes his estate big-time.) A disparate group of folks take refuge in an abandoned house to avoid flesh eaters roaming the countryside. Ben (Duane Jones) does his best to control the situation, but the group dynamic breaks down as scores of zombies surround the house—and especially after they start finding ways in. The first showing is part of Red Guerrilla Presents: HA-HA-HAllowicked!—billed as "OC's premiere Halloween weekend kickoff party." For an ultra-low price (free!), visitors find candy, standup comedians (Marty Wurst, Brandon Doon Sanders, John Webber, Steve Arviso and more), a best costume contest and, immediately following the movie, a concert. Meanwhile, the last screening is in a cemetery, making it a night of the living dead with the un-living dead! O.C. Steel House Bar & Grill, 316 Euclid St., Anaheim, (714) 589-0607. Fri., 7 p.m. Free. Just the movie at: Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Fri., 11 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to shadow casts K.A.O.S., which added this second Halloween-themed show after the selling out the first one in Santa Ana on Oct. 13. Speaking of second showings, and Midnight Insanity in Long Beach is following up its usual late-Saturday residency with a Halloween-night run. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11:30 p.m. $10; Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m.; Tues., 9 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Birthright: A War Story Abramorama Films

Birthright: A War Story. Producers describe this documentary as a real-life The Handmaid's Tale. It explores the incarceration of women in the face of an aggressive campaign to take control over reproductive health. Thanks to American courts, politicians and religious figures, pregnant women are being deemed criminals, stuffed into prisons, and threatened with physical assault and even death. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11 a.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Horror Film Talk: Karloff and Company. Celebrate Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi, both Lon Chaneys and the other actors who played Hollywood's original movie monsters with your host Robert James. Cypress Library, Program Room, 5331 Orange Ave., Cypress, (714) 826-0350. Sat., 11 a.m. Free.

Dracula: Live in Concert. Watch Tod Browning's 1931 horror classic and listen to the movie score performed live by Philip Glass and the Kronos Quartet in this Philharmonic Society presentation. Bela Lugosi—often mocked, never matched—stars as ancient vampire Count Dracula, who makes a British soldier his slave, travels to London to reside in an old castle and is soon sucking the blood of young women. Bluh! Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa, (949) 553-2422. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $59-$175.

British Museum Presents: Hokusai. This documentary gives an exclusive private view of the major British Museum exhibit "Hokusai: Beyond the Great Wave," with his works shown in extraordinary closeups thanks to 8K Ultra HD video. Presenter Andrew Graham-Dixon; art-world experts; and artists such as David Hockney, Grayson Perry and Maggi Hambling explain why Hokusai is Japan's greatest artist. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sun., 11 a.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Spirited Away Studio Ghibli

Spirited Away. Fathom Events and GKIDS' Studio Ghibli Fest continues with director Hayao Miyazaki's Oscar-winning anime fantasy. Chihiro thinks she is on another boring trip with her parents before they stop at a village that is not all it seems. Her parents undergo a mysterious transformation, and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits, shape-shifting dragons and a witch who never wants to see her leave. She must call on the courage she never knew she had to free herself and return her family to the outside world. Also screening is the GKIDS Minifest of award-winning short animated films. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; Krikorian's Buena Park Metroplex 18, 8290 La Palma Ave., Buena Park, (714) 826-2152; Krikorian's San Clemente Cinema 6, 641B Camino de los Mares, San Clemente, (949) 661-7469; Regal Garden Grove Stadium 16, 9741 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Dubbed in English, Sun., 12:55 p.m.; original Japanese with English subtitles, Mon. 7 p.m. Also at those theaters except Buena Park, Garden Grove and San Clemente on Wed., 7 p.m. (dubbed). $12.50.

Little Shop of Horrors: The Director's Cut. Warner Bros. and Fathom Events beam live into theaters across the country director Frank Oz's cut of the 1986 sci-fi rom-com with the original, rarely seen ending. Business is bad at Mushnick's flower shop, where shy Seymour (Rick Moranis) and apple of his eye Audrey (Ellen Greene) will soon be unemployed. When Seymour pricks his finger, a sickly little exotic plant nicknamed "Audrey II" gets its first taste of human blood and shoots up to 10 feet tall. Business booms, but when Audrey II needs fresh blood, people start disappearing. Oz delivers a special introduction. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sun., 2 & 7 p.m. $12.50.

Sara & Ayda. Sheed Persian Film Festival presents Maziar Miri's recent film about one friend trying to help restore the reputation of another friend, but as events escalate, it becomes increasingly difficult to support each other. Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Sun., 4:30 p.m. $10-$15.

Hocus Pocus. This 1993 spooky comedy is about three sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) awaking from their deaths 300 years earlier in Salem, Massachusetts, where they were sentenced to die for performing witchcraft. Their revenge plot is complicated by a group of meddling teens, a.k.a. the Scooby-Doo Effect. Shown on a parking-structure rooftop, the film is presented by nearby the Frida Cinema and the Santa Ana Business Council. You are advised to bring comfortable seating, blankets and, if you like, a picnic meal or snacks, although the Frida in front of the venue and surrounding restaurants would love your business. Fifth & Spurgeon Parking Structure, fourth-floor rooftop, 301 E. Fifth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free.

The Descent Celedor Films

The Descent. Neil Marshall's 2005 horror-thriller adventure is about a caving expedition gone horribly wrong. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Mon.-Tues., 7:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Halloween. Yes, the title of this horror classic is supposed to be preceded by John Carpenter's. Yes, yes, it certainly is among the best films from the current keytar player (see him front his band playing his movie themes Thursday, Nov. 2 at City National Grove in Anaheim). But, damn it, just Halloween is how I knew it when it sucked the air out of me in 1978, so Halloween it shall always be. Michael Myers killed his sister on Halloween night 1963. Fast forward 15 years, and Myers (now played by Tony Moran) escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield to kill some more. Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays a teen trying to escape from him, turned in a career-defining performance. Note the actual Halloween screening—in a cemetery—as Lola's Outdoor Retro Cinema, the collaboration between Lola's Mexican Cuisine of Long Beach and the Frida Cinema of Santa Ana, returns. The Frida Cinema; 0x000Athefridacinema.org. Tues., 8 p.m. $7-$10; also at Sunnyside Cemetery, 1095 E. Willow St., Long Beach. Tues., 8 p.m. $7-$10. Parking is extremely limited, so arrive early.

Körkarlen (The Phantom Carriage). Swedish master Victor Sjöström's 1921 horror classic is presented with the original score performed live by the Jack Curtis Dubowsky Ensemble. Based on Selma Lagerlöf's novel, the story concerns an alcoholic, abusive ne'er-do-well (played by Sjöström) who is shown the error of his ways by a Salvation Army sister. The film's title refers to the legend that claims the last person who dies before the clock strikes 12 on New Year's Eve must take the reins of Death's chariot to collect fresh souls for the next year. Tough work if you can get it. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Mon., 8 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Drive. Nicolas Winding Refn could count this 2011 crime drama about a mysterious Hollywood stuntman (Ryan Gosling, who barely speaks) moonlighting as a getaway driver as his most controversial film through 2016, when Refn's The Neon Demon was released. Drive screens as part of Chapman University's "Los Angeles in Film and Fiction" series at Frida. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Wed., 7 p.m.; Thurs., Nov. 2, 8 p.m. $7-$10.

The Weekend Sailor Courtesy Innocent

International Ocean Film Tour. Thanks to the Newport Beach Film Festival's action-sports program, I can recommend these tour showings: Shorebreak: The Clark Little Story is Peter King's compelling look at a surfer who becomes a surf photographer before his Hawaiian island is overrun by other pro shutterbugs, and Bernardo Arsuaga follows an inexperienced Mexican sailing team that takes on the world's top sailors of 1973 in his remarkable documentary;The Weekend Sailor. Based on those two, I'd stick around for: The Accord, RC Cone's take on a surfer making friends with the ferocious conditions off Iceland; Johanna Under Ice, in which Ian Derry follows a Finnish free diver into ungodly cold water; Bob van de Gronde's kiteboarding chronicle Chapter One; and the sad ocean-destruction shorts The Legacy from Erick Higuera and Eréndira Valle and Craig Leeson's The Plastic Ocean. All of these films, including the two I previously caught and thoroughly enjoyed, have been edited down for the tour. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Wed., 7 p.m. $15.

Revive Us 2: A National Family Meeting. Last year's Revive Us is said to have been a "remarkable success," but because racial, political, economic and religious tensions persist (and compound daily), Christian actor Kirk Cameron once again tries to lead everyone down the path to unity via an encore showing of the Oct. 17 live event that was beamed into theaters nationwide. AMC Downtown Disney, (714) 776-2355; AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, (562) 430-8790; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Wed., 7 p.m. $15.

Swift Current. Watch the documentary on Sheldon Kennedy, a former NHL player who overcame sexual abuse by a coach, then hear a panel discussion about what you just saw. Participants include Kennedy, professor Warren Binford, and Dr. Paul D. Arnold and Dr. Frank MacMaster, who have collaborated on research that helps victims of child sexual abuse and pornography. Lunch is served. UC Irvine, Calit2 Building Auditorium, 4100 E. Peltason Dr., Irvine, (949) 824-5011. Thurs., Nov. 2, noon. Free.

Fish People Patagonia

Save the Waves Film Festival 2017. Parley for the Oceans' ninth annual film fest kicks off its West Coast tour with surf, adventure and other documentary films, live music from Trouble In the Wind and a prize raffle at intermission. Showing are: Keith Malloy's Fish People, which follows a cast of characters ranging from surfers to spearfishers who have dedicated their lives to the sea; Cyrus Sutton's Island Earth, which is about a young Hawaiian scientist struggling between industry and tradition when he fears his new employer might be threatening his homeland; Pato Mekis' Mas Afuera, which follows athletes to Selkirk Island, where an unexpected event changes the course of their expedition; Chris Burkard's Under an Arctic Sky, in which six surfers make history on perfect waves under the northern lights; and a collection of short films. There is a cash bar, but to keep the event more eco-friendly, single-use cups have been eliminated in favor of $10 steel pint cups (with the first drink free). You can also bring your own reusable cup (with the first drink not free). Proceeds benefit the ocean-conservation efforts of the Save the Waves Coalition and World Surfing Reserves. Poler, 1360 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach; www.savethewaves.org/filmfestival. Thurs., Nov. 2, 5 p.m. $15-$50. All ages.

Voditel dlya Very (A Driver for Vera). A general, who sent for a cadet from the Kremlin Guard to serve as his driver, decides to marry him off to his disabled daughter in writer/director Pavel Chukhray's 2004 drama that is presented by the Program for Russian Studies. UC Irvine, Humanities Instructional Building 208, Campus and West Peltason drives, Irvine, (949) 824-6117. Thurs., Nov. 2, 5 p.m.

Shake the Dust Dave Stewart Entertainment

Shake the Dust. From rapper Nasir "Nas" Jones, the executive producer, and journalist-turned-filmmaker Adam Sjöberg, the director, comes this documentary on the influence of breakdancing extending from the hoods of America to the slums, favelas and ghettos around the world. Promised onscreen are some of the most jaw-dropping breakdancing moves captured by cameras. Promised offscreen afterward is an audience Q&A with Sjöberg and Ugandan hip-hop artist Mark Kaweesi. UC Irvine, Crystal Cove Auditorium, 4113 Pereira Dr., Irvine. Thurs., Nov. 2, 5:45 p.m. Free.

The Fortress. Set in 1636, this recent historical action drama from Hwang Dong-hyuk has King Injo and his retainers leaving Joseon to hide in a mountain fortress city following Qing Dynasty attacks. Isolated from the outside, they debate whether to negotiate or fight their way out. Hwang Dong-hyuk was invited to this Center for Critical Korean Studies' event. UC Irvine, McCormick Screening Room, Humanities Gateway 1070, Irvine, (949) 824-6117. Thurs., Nov. 2, 6 p.m. Free.

The Reagans: Legacy Endures. Director Robert Kline introduces his documentary that presenters say "will once again remind the public why President [Ronald] Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan remain some of America's most popular and important leaders." To some, not all, of course, which you are free to discuss with the filmmaker at the audience Q&A that follows. Regency San Juan Capistrano, 26762 Verdugo St., San Juan Capistrano, (949) 661-3456. Thurs., Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m. $15.

I'll Push You Fathom Events

I'll Push You. In May, I deemed this inspirational documentary one of the "Entries From the 2017 Newport Beach Film Festival to Hunt Down Once They Stream." But Fathom Events is giving you another chance to see it on the big screen. Co-directors Terry Parish and Chris Karcher follow Justin Skeesuck, an Idaho man confined to a wheelchair being pushed by his best friend Patrick Gray along the 500-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain. What I wrote five months ago has not changed: This is something the world really needs right now, which is an apolitical, humanistic, life-affirming love story. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Big Newport 6, 300 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Brea Stadium East 12, 155 W. Birch St., Brea, (714) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. $12.50-$15.