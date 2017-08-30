Just Don't Touch the Cheese [Special Screenings, Aug. 31-Sept. 7]

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Day Day Films

Long Beach Indie International Film Festival. The fest falls under a Long Beach Indie banner that also includes (deep breath): LBI International Media and Entertainment Business Summit and Expo; LBI Film, Digital Media and Music Conference; LBI Career Pathways in Arts, Digital Media and Entertainment Conference; and the LBI College and Career Fair. Feature films and shorts programs roll daily through Saturday night, and the LBI Festival Awards Gala is Sunday evening. LBI International Film Festival at Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; www.longbeachindie.hollywoodpost.com. Thurs., Aug. 31, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. (when last shorts program starts); Fri., 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. (when last feature starts); Sat., 9 a.m.-9 p.m. (when last shorts begin). $10 per screening; multiday passes available. LBI Festival Awards Gala at Hilton Long Beach Hotel, 701 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach; www.longbeachindie.hollywoodpost.com. Sun., 6 p.m. $100; table, $800.

Rear Window. T he Frida's Hitchcock tribute concludes with t his 1954 thriller featur ing two of the Master of Suspense's greatest muses: Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly. He plays freelance photographer L.B. Jeffries, whose broken leg leaves him confined to a wheelchair in his high-rise New York apartment. His love interest, Lisa, is a great distraction to have around. But while she is away, L.B. grabs a pair of binoculars and spies on his neighbors. The creepy way of passing time turns chilling when he believes he sees a murder across the way. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Aug. 31, 8 p.m.; Sun., 5:30 p.m. $7-$10.

City of God O2 Films

City of God. Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund's gritty crime drama from 2002 follows the life paths of two boys from a Rio de Janeiro slum. Rocket (Alexandre Rodrigues) becomes a photographer who documents the increasing drug-related violence of his neighborhood. Zé (Leandro Firmino da Hora) is an ambitious drug dealer. Matheus Nachtergaele, Alice Braga and Seu Jorge also star. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri.-Sun., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 4:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Thor Freudenthal's 2010 family comedy, which is based on Jeff Kinney's book, is about a boy (Zachary Gordon) transitioning from elementary to middle school, where he has to learn responsibility to survive the year. Robert Capron and Rachael Harris co-star. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, behind Moe B's Watersports, 1131 Back Bay Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 729-3863. Fri., dusk. Free, but it costs to park on the premises.

Dolemite. OC Weekly's Friday Night Freakouts entry is a 4K digital restoration of director D'Urville Martin's 1975 crime epic that is now regarded as one of Blaxploitation cinema's greatest achievements. Rap pioneer/standup comic Rudy Ray Moore plays cinema's greatest pimp of them all, who after two years in prison on trumped-up charges returns to the streets to settle scores. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $7-$10.

Dolemite Comedian Intl Enterprise Productions (C.I.E.)

How to Train Your Dragon 2. Dean DeBlois' 2014 animated adventure, which is based on Cressida Cowell's book series, has Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) and Toothless (Randy Thom) finding an ice cave that is home to hundreds of wild dragons—and themselves in the center of a battle. Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler and Jonah Hill lead a star-studded cast of voice actors. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, (949) 729-3863. Sat., dusk. Free, but it costs to park on the premises.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to shadow cast Midnight Insanity. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Can't Be Stopped. Cody Smith and Anger of Los Angeles' CBS (Can't Be Stopped) graffiti-artist collective teamed up a decade ago to create the documentary that finally makes its Orange County premiere. Director/writer/producer Smith relied on footage from original member DJ Rob One; hundreds of vintage photos; and interviews with the likes of graffiti legends Seen, Mek and Trigz, as well as celebrities such as the Alchemist and David Arquette. Festival Amphitheatre, 12762 Main St., Garden Grove, (949) 415-8544; www.facebook.com/gardenamphitheatre.com. Sun., 5 p.m. $22.70 (includes access to art installations, live performances and DJ sets). All ages.

The Secret of NIMH. From Don Bluth, a regular presence at the Newport Beach Film Festival, comes this animated Disney film about a widowed mouse (voiced by Elizabeth Hartman) who must move her children out of their home in a field before the local farmer starts plowing. But her son is ill, so she seeks the help of nearby rats, who have heightened intelligence after being the subjects of scientific experiments. But a conflict among them jeopardizes her mission. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Mon., 6 & 8 p.m.; also Sept. 9. $7-$10.