High-Five to Filmmakers [Special Screenings, Feb. 23-March 2]

The Warplands. The exhibition of recent work by Cauleen Smith includes a short film drawn from her current research on the influence of Alice Coltrane, the American jazz pianist, organist, harpist, singer, composer, swamini and second wife of John Coltrane. UC Irvine Contemporary Arts Center, 4000 Mesa Rd., Irvine; www.arts.uci.edu/events. Open daily through March 25. Free.

Being Mortal. The PBS Frontline film follows Dr. Atul Gawande, who explores the hopes of people facing terminal illnesses and the doctors who treat them. A conversation accompanies the film. Cal State Fullerton, 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton, (657) 278-2011. Thurs., Feb. 23, 4:30 p.m. Free.

New World. In this Park Hoon-Jeong crime drama, the death of a mob boss ignites a power struggle in which an undercover cop caught in the middle must choose: death or loyalty? This is part of the Graduate Students of East Asian Languages and Literature's East Asia Cinema Series of free screenings and discussions, which include free drinks and snacks. UC Irvine, Humanities Gateway 1010, West Peltason and Campus drives, Irvine; humanities.uci.edu. Thurs., Feb. 23, 5:30 p.m. Free.

Far From Vietnam. Six revolutionary filmmakers from France's New Wave era—including Jean-Luc Godard and Agnés Varda—came together to document their collective contempt for the Vietnam War in this 1967 release. The screening is part of "Documenting War: Mellon Sawyer Seminar," a multidiscipline series hosted by the UCI Art History Department that continues through March 17. UC Irvine, McCormick Screening Room, Humanities Gateway 1070, Irvine, (949) 824-6117. Thurs., Feb. 23 & Mon., 6:30 p.m. Free.

A Night At the Oscars. Robert Kline and Stephanie Heredia present a pre-Academy Awards party that includes scenes from this year's nominated films. They also share behind-the-scenes dish on what it takes to bring that little golden Oscar figurine home. Regency San Juan Capistrano, 26762 Verdugo St., San Juan Capistrano, (949) 661-3456. Thurs., Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m. $16.

Is Genesis History? Is the Book of Genesis—which posits the universe was created in six days, God made man in his image and a global flood destroyed the world—an accurate record or Old Testament myths? You can tell where the producers of this doc, being beamed live into theaters nationwide by Fathom Events, fall with this: "Is Genesis History? shines new light on our origins, providing a positive argument for Biblical Creation and the Flood. Two competing views . . . one compelling truth." With Becky DeVos' confirmation as education secretary, this should be rolling in public schools any day now. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Brea Stadium East 12, 155 W. Birch St., Brea, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.FathomEvents.com. Thurs., Feb. 23, 7 p.m. $12.50.

Truth & Beauty. Bradford J. Salamon and Stan Yan's short documentary examines the art and artistic process of Tom Dowling, who—like his wife, Lisa—is a longtime Orange Coast College art instructor. Dowling uses "minimalism" to describe his art; watch to find out how Oakland-based artist Tony DeLap, San Pedro abstract resin artist Eric Johnson, Ontario abstract artist (and UCI grad) Jan Taylor, and Cal State Fullerton Nicholas and Lee Begovich Gallery director Mike McGee describe it. Orange Coast College, 2701 Fairview Rd., Costa Mesa, (714) 432-5072. Thurs., Feb. 23, 7 p.m. Free.

Salaam Mumbai (Hello, Mumbai). Ali, a medical exchange student from Iran doing his cardio residency in Mumbai, saves the life of his classmate Karishma, a rich Indian who attempted suicide. Little by little, as Ali tries to talk to Karishma, he gives her hope and happiness. Can love be far off for these crazy kids? Mohammad Reza Golzar, Benyamin Bahadori and Dia Mirza star for director Ghorban Mohammadpour. Regency South Coast Village, 1561 W. Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701; www.sheedfilm.com. Thurs., Feb. 23, 8 p.m. $8-$13.

Blade. Cyber Fools hosts a new monthly curated film series that starts with this 1998 vehicle for the then-red-hot Wesley Snipes, who plays the titular Marvel Comics vampire hunter who uncovers an underworld plot to raise blood for the god La Magra, something Blade must stop at all costs. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435; www.facebook.com/events/154099525095272/. Thurs., Feb. 23, 8:30 p.m. $8 (cash only; visit the Facebook page to pre-order).

La Palabra en el Bosque (The Word In the Woods). Historian and filmmaker Jeffrey Gould gives a lecture and screens his co-directed documentary about liberation theology and peasant organizing in El Salvador at this event co-sponsored by UC Irvine Latin American Studies and the Department of History. Gould is a leading expert on Central America and author of several histories of race and labor in Nicaragua and El Salvador. La Palabra en el Bosque is his first film; he is currently finishing a second documentary on violence and labor organizing in El Salvador's fishing industry. UCI, McCormick Screening Room, Humanities Gateway 1070, Irvine, (949) 824-6117. Fri., 2 p.m. Free.

Mad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome Edition. It's hard to imagine the 2015 theatrical release of the fourth installment from George Miller's 36-year-old franchise could have been any better, considering it scooped up $378 million in worldwide box office, 10 Academy Award nominations and six Oscars. But did you know the Aussie filmmaker prefers seeing the film in black and white? See if you agree with ol' Georgie when a gorgeous 4K DCP "black & chrome" version rolls as OC Weekly's Friday Night Freakout presentation. The story? Warrior Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) forges an alliance with Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) to lead tyrannical Immortan Joe's five wives in a daring escape from the postapocalyptic desert fortress the Citadel. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $7-$10.

Rusalka. The Met: Live in HD and Fathom Events beams in live from New York (and days later on tape) the Dvorák opera that is sung in Czech with English subtitles. Sir Mark Elder conducts Mary Zimmerman's new staging, which stars Kristine Opolais as tragic water nymph Rusalka; Brandon Jovanovich as the human prince who captures her heart; Katarina Dalayman as Rusalka's rival, the Foreign Princess; Eric Owens as the Water Sprite, Rusalka's father; and Jamie Barton as the duplicitous witch Jezibaba. During intermission, there are interviews with cast, crew and production teams, who give a revealing look at what goes into the staging of an opera. AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, (562) 430-8790; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.FathomEvents.com. Live version, Sat., 9:55 a.m.; recorded, Wed., 6:30 p.m. $18-$24.

Reunification. Santa Ana Public Library, in partnership with the Memories of Migration grant project, presents Alvin Tsang's award-winning film about his family's move from Hong Kong to Los Angeles. The documentary, which runs 1 hour and 26 minutes, chronicles the halts and starts, trials and hardships they encountered along the way. Space is limited, so attendees are advised to arrive early. Two-hour parking validation in the structure next to the library is provided. Santa Ana Public Library, Second Floor, Meeting Room A, 26 Civic Center Plaza, Santa Ana, (714) 647-5250. Sat., 1 p.m. Free.

Tenemos a Carne (We Are the Flesh). Here's what Chris Alexander wrote on ComingSoon.net about Emiliano Rocha Minter's mind-blowing, disturbing, polarizing, shocking, mesmerizing and altogether original, surreal, art-house mind-bender: "Highly recommended to sophisticated perverts. All others . . . look out!" Sheesh, sounds like the Weekly. The plot has a young brother and sister, who are roaming an apocalyptic city looking for food and shelter, taking refuge in the dilapidated lair of a strange hermit, who quickly puts the siblings to work building a bizarre cavernous structure. So far, it sounds akin to a run-of-the-mill anime. But inside the womb-like building, the hermit acts out his insane and depraved fantasies. Due to graphic content—which includes full frontal nudity and graphic scenes of sexuality—no one under 18 will be admitted. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat., 10 p.m. $7-$10.

Swan Lake Damir Yusupov/courtesy Bolshoi Ballet

Swan Lake. A Jan. 25, 2015, Bolshoi Ballet performance of the Tchaikovsky classic is beamed into the theater. By moonlight on the banks of a mysterious lake, Prince Siegfried (Denis Rodkin) meets the bewitched swan-woman Odette (prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova). Completely spellbound by her beauty, he swears his faithfulness to her. However, the Prince realizes too late that Fate has another plan for him. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Sun. & Tues. Call for show times and ticket prices.

The Art Theatre Presents: The Oscars. The 2017 red-carpet Oscar-viewing party supports independent and local art. Since the 1920s, the Long Beach theater has showcased and supported the arts, so to keep that momentum going, new members are recruited to join existing ones at this Academy Awards-viewing party. Art Theatre, Long Beach, (562) 438-3728; www.arttheatrelongbeach.org/support-us/. Sun., 4 p.m. Those who join at any membership level can attend.

Sleepless in Seattle. It's a Nora Ephron rom-dramedy about Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) and his adolescent son, Jonah, relocating from Chicago to Seattle to escape the grief associated with the death of the father's wife and Jonah's mom. Eighteen months later, Sam is still grieving and can't sleep, and his son wants him to get a new wife. On Christmas Eve, Sam, on Jonah's initiative, ends up pouring his heart out on a national radio talk show about his magical and perfect marriage to Maggie and how much he still misses her. Annie Reed (Meg Ryan), a Baltimore-based newspaper writer, is among the many women who hears Sam's story on the radio and falls in love with him solely because of it. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues. Call for show time. $8.

Sleepless in Seattle Sony Entertainment

The Ten Commandments. The 1956 Cecil B. DeMille epic that helped star Charlton Heston one day get a gig reading the Bible. To escape the edict of Egypt's Pharoah, Rameses I, condemning all first-born Hebrew males, the infant Moses is set adrift on the Nile in a reed basket. Saved by the pharaoh's daughter Bithiah, he is adopted by her and brought up in the court of her brother, Pharaoh Seti. Moses gains Seti's favor and the love of the throne princess Nefertiri, as well as the hatred of Seti's son, Rameses (Yul Brynner). When his Hebrew heritage is revealed, Moses (Heston) is cast out of Egypt; he makes his way across the desert and marries, has a son and is commanded by God to return to Egypt to free the Hebrews from slavery. Regency South Coast Village, Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed. Call for show time. $9.

Rosenwald. It's an encore screening of the documentary about Julius Rosenwald, the Sears chief and

The Ten Commandments Paramount Pictures

philanthropist who built 5,400 schools with Booker T. Washington in the Jim Crow-era South; constructed housing and community centers for African-Americans during the Great Migration; and created a fund that supported such great artists as Marian Anderson, Woody Guthrie and Langston Hughes. Weinberg Jewish Federation Campus, Alpert Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Willow St., Long Beach, (562) 426-7601, ext. 1012. Wed., 7 p.m. Free.

Les choristes (The Chorus). UCI's European Languages and Studies' winter, three-film French Film Series "La Jeunesse (youth)" kicks off with this 2004 film, presented with English subtitles. It's 1948, and music professor Clement Mathieu becomes the supervisor at a boarding school for the rehabilitation for minors. Discovering a repressive atmosphere, he tries to transform the students through the power of song. Mayeul Permezel is the presenter. UCI, McCormick Screening Room, Humanities Gateway 1070, Irvine, (949) 824-6117. Thurs., March 2, 6 p.m. Free.

Saint Joan. Gemma Arterton (Quantum of Solace, Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters) stars in this National Theatre Live screening in high definition from Donmar Warehouse in London. Propelled by saintly voices only she can hear, Joan of Arc leads the French forces to defeat the invading English army, only to be accused of heresy and witchcraft in the aftermath of victory. George Bernard Shaw's retelling of the classic story mixes comedy, history and political commentary, as it reveals the Joan of Arc the playwright believed in: not a saint, witch or madwoman, but rather a simple farm girl who became the catalyst for a united France. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine, (949) 854-4646. Thurs., March 2, 6:30 p.m. $17.

The Shack Summit Entertainment

The Shack. Based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, the movie takes us on a father's uplifting spiritual journey. After suffering a family tragedy, Mack Phillips (Sam Worthington) spirals into a deep depression, causing him to question his innermost beliefs. Facing a crisis of faith, he receives a mysterious letter urging him to an abandoned shack deep in the Oregon wilderness. Despite his doubts, Mack journeys to the shack and encounters an enigmatic trio of strangers led by a woman named Papa (Octavia Spencer). Through this meeting, Mack finds important truths that will transform his understanding of his tragedy and change his life forever. The special opening-night screening, which is on the eve of the movie's regular opening in theaters, includes exclusive cast interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, music from Dan + Shay, and a free book to download while supplies last. Thurs., March 2 at AMC Downtown Disney, 1565 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 776-2355. Call for show times; AMC Fullerton 20, 1001 S Lemon St., Fullerton, (714) 992-6962. 7 p.m.; AMC Orange 30, (714) 769-4288. 7 & 10 p.m.; AMC Tustin Legacy, (714) 258-7036. Call for show times; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342. Call for show times; Edwards Brea Stadium West, 255 W. Birch St., Brea, (844) 462-7342. Call for show times; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342. 7 & 10:15 p.m.; Edwards Metro Pointe Stadium 12, 901 South Coast Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 428-0962. 7 & 10:15 p.m.; Edwards Marketplace, 13782 Jamboree Rd., Irvine, (844) 462-7342. 7 & 9:40 p.m. Call individual theaters for ticket prices.