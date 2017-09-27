Here's Johnny! [Special Screenings, Sept. 28-Oct. 5]

The Shining Warner Bros.

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou. The Frida's Wes Anderson tribute concludes with this criminally underappreciated comedy (and I'll fight any schoolgirl on the playground who says otherwise). Bill Murray inhabits the smarmy title character, who is sort of a Wal-Mart Jacques Cousteau dealing with pirates, kidnapping, a partner-eating Jaguar Shark, his co-producer and estranged wife (Anjelica Huston), a young airline pilot (Owen Wilson) who may or may not be his son, and a beautiful reporter (Cate Blanchett) out to tell Steve's story while slapping away his advances. Nearly stealing the picture, whether he is the subject of the shot or barely in focus in the background, is Willem Dafoe as loyal deckhand Klaus Daimler. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m.; Sun., 1:30 & 4 p.m. $7-$10.

Last Men in Aleppo. Soka Community Cinema presents Ferris Fayyad's documentary about the residents of Aleppo preparing for a siege five years into Syria's war. Daily life, death and struggles in the street are seen through the eyes of the volunteer rescue workers known as the White Helmets. Soka University, Pauling Hall 216, 1 University Dr., Aliso Viejo, (949) 480-4000. Thurs., Sept. 28, 7 p.m. Free.

Last Men In Aleppo Courtesy Aleppo Media Center

Leo Freedman Foundation First Cut Screening. See the top films from last year's film majors from Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Studies. A panel of distinguished alumni and industry representatives chose what you will watch, and some of them may be mingling with the students, faculty, alumni, guests and Lyft drivers attending the La-La Land event. DGA Theater Complex, 7920 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (714) 997-6765. Thurs., Sept. 28, registration and hors d'ouevres reception, 7 p.m.; screening, 7:30 p.m.; post-screening dessert reception, 9 p.m.. Free (but only if you register).

Steve McQueen: American Icon. The movie star's life story is told by Harvest Church/Crusade pastor Greg Laurie, who travels around the country in his mint replica of the Bullitt mustang uncovering answers. Laurie claims McQueen spent his final years abandoning fame and fortune for a spirituality quest. The pastor's prime interview is with Barbra Minty McQueen, the actor's widow, but other talking heads popping up include Mel Gibson, stuntman Stan Barrett, McQueen biographer Marshall Terrill, and actors Barbra Leigh and Mel Novak. The special event includes a message from Pastor Greg and music from MercyMe. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Big Newport 6, 300 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Brea Stadium West 10, 255 W. Birch St., Brea, (714) 672-4136; Edwards Brea Stadium East 12, 155 W. Birch St., Brea, (714) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Sept. 28, 7 p.m. $12.50.

Black Sabbath: The End of the End. There is mega-truth in advertising here as the documentary chronicles the proto-heavy-metal band's final performance of their final tour. Shot in HD on Feb. 4 of this year in Birmingham, U.K., which is where Sabbath formed in 1968, the finale includes "Paranoid," "War Pigs" and, of course, "Iron Man." Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler also share recollections along the way. Bring your earplugs; Frida plans to crank this sucker LOUD! The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Sept. 28, 8 p.m. $7-$10. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Thurs., Sept. 28, 9 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Oxidan Soureh Cinema

Oxidan. Hamed Mohammadi's religious comedy has Negar (Linda Kiani) about to marry Aslan (Javad Ezzati)—while obsessed with the idea of moving overseas. Friends help her flee from Iran illegally for Europe, while Aslan tries to figure out how to follow her and win her back. That's when smuggler Agha (Amir Jafari) comes up with a plan to have Aslan pose as a gay Christian in hopes of securing a travel visa. Presented in the original Farsi with English subtitles. Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Thurs., Sept. 28, 9:30 p.m. $13.

Tam Cam: The Untold Story. Veronica Ngo, an actress you know from Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Bright with Will Smith, made her directorial debut with this fantasy that topped Vietnam's box office in 2016. It's a modern spin on the classic Cinderella tale as a beautiful countryside girl enchants an apathetic prince. But things turn fatal when she gets trapped in the jealous machinations of her wicked stepmother and stepsister, and the prince suffers from misplaced loyalty, putting his love, himself and his kingdom in peril. Huu Chau, Isaac, Jun Pham, Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc, Ha Vi, Son Thach, Thanh Loc and Ngoc Trai star. Regal Garden Grove Stadium 16, 9741 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Opens Fri. and runs daily through Thurs., Oct. 5. Call for times and ticket prices.