Yesterdays Is OC's Premier Pop-Culture Pin Proprietor

Courtesy of Yesterdays

If you're a pop-culture or music fan, or just someone with a big nostalgia crush, enamel pins are essential. And in Orange County, there's no bigger company than Yesterdays. Its catalog is vast, with 3D glasses, food, emojis, television characters, comic-book characters, jokes, artist collaborations. Like something, anything, in this godforsaken world? Yesterdays has it for you to wear.

Friends Dana Jazayeri, Quang Le and Suman Chatterjee started the company in 2015. Jazayeri, who also owns As Issued bookstore in SanTana, was already a pin enthusiast and collector, but he wasn't satisfied with the quality of what he found on the market. So he approached his buds to discuss ideas for their own and started with three. Now, Yesterdays has produced more than 400 designs, including artist collaborations with Tara McPherson, Estevan Oriol, Sylvia Ji, Hannah Nance, Evie Yapelli, Matt Furie, Mishka, Coop and Brian Ewing.

Courtesy of Yesterdays

Of all the artist-designed and licensed pins made for the Misfits, The Walking Dead, the Humans, RuPaul and the like, Jazayeri says, the biggest sellers are the dirty or funny ones, such as the dick banana, Ewing's "I Wanna Touch Your Butt," a lacquered vibrator, or one that proclaims, "Cum Dumpster" (it's exactly what it sounds like).

"Pins are a small representation of something you align your values with, enjoy or merely want to make a statement about without wearing a loud graphic or shirt," Jazayeri says. "We have a customer who is a newscaster who wears our pins on the air; another worked at the White House during the Obama administration. . . . [An enamel pin is] small and removable. . . . You can change your statement for the day or add to it."

Courtesy of Yesterdays

To find the pins for you and learn of festival appearances and new designs, follow Yesterdays online (www.yesterdays.co) or on Instagram (@yesterdays.co).