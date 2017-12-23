The Longest Night Art Exhibit Combines Art And The Issue Of Homelessness

A homeless man and women sit on bench right across the street from Melisa Finds Gallery where inside Joshua Correa, an artist, and David Duran, an activist, prepare for The Longest Night art exhibit. An exhibit that will feature the many faces of homelessness through work of art. The show is brought together by Hope4Restoration, Cultivating Growth and Yorba Linda Arts Alliance Foundation.

The art that will be displayed comes from various artists; some professional and some non-professional. One artists well known as the founder of "Faces Of Santa Ana" who's portraits of homeless around the city are painted with bright, vibrant colors will be on display.

Another artist Jason Leith, director of Saddleback Church Visual Arts, will display his gritty memorials dedicated to the homeless who have died to and on the streets. HIS House, a non profit that offers housing to abused and neglected children from newborns to 18-year-olds, will also have art form the children up for display.