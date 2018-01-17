The Car Plays Are Parked at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Fifteen brand-new plays will be staged in 15 automobiles parked in Segerstrom Center for the Art's new Argyros Plaza. The makeshift lot and the intimate performances-for-two-passengers kicks off 2018's Off Center Festival, which opens Friday. Car hops escort voyeurs, err, audience members, through this bumper-to-bumper setting until they've cycled through each comedy or drama. Conceived by Paul Nicolai Stein, this Moving Arts production returns after being the runaway hit of Off Center Fests in 2012 and 2013.

Each OC or world premiere has its own director and two-person cast, so expect 15 distinct versions of what can transpire between the front and back seats. Hopefully not too much road rage or nose-picking—unless all 15 plays take place in parked cars....

Half the titles are vehicle-related: The Magic Car; Start; She Beside Me, Sitting; One Star Driver; Near Miss; and It's Not About the Car. Among the others is Party Girls by local playwright Tira Palmquist. Was she allowed to specify the ideal auto for her play? "I had suggested a type of car—a 'very not fancy sedan'—but the director suggested using a small SUV so that the actors would have more room for blocking in the car. It’s funny to think about blocking in a 2-foot-by-4-foot area, but the ability to move even a little bit makes a big difference in this intimate playing area."