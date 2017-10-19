Our 2017 Halloween Fashion Guide

I always look forward to fashionable takes on classic Halloween tropes such as spiderwebs, ghosts, witches and skeletons. There's no wrong way to dress up for October, but if you want some cool designer clothing that lets you express your whimsical, ghoulish side, then trick-or-treat yourself to some stunning, fun and bewitching threads to wear this Halloween (and beyond!).

Pinup Girl Clothing: Bringing in perhaps the best collaborators for some of its print dresses, Pinup Girl Clothing outdid itself this time by bringing in Cassandra Peterson, a.k.a. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. The Elvira collection allows any ghoul to bring out her inner vamp with form-fitting silhouettes, dark colors and spooky textile design by Sara Dyer. You'll also find Beetlejuice, harlequin and jack-o'-lantern inspired prints. www.pinupgirlclothing.com.

Unique Vintage: This retro retailer pulls inspiration from multiple scream queens, including Lily Munster, Morticia Addams, Elvira and the Bride of Frankenstein, for some spellbinding looks. My faves are the white cape wiggle dresses, the black fishtail wiggle gown and the black vegan-leather lace-up boots. Cool bat accessories, too! www.unique-vintage.com.

Dolls Kill: We all have that friend who likes to dress up in skimpy costumes, and Dolls Kill's club-kid clothing will call to them: sheer bodysuits, crop tops and BDSM-inspired bustiers. Points for originality go to Lil' Kim at the VMAs, sexy fidget spinner (noooooo!), Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, "Dirrty"-era Christina Aguilera, and Cyber Cowboy. www.dollskill.com.

Modcloth: Modcloth's cutesy witch-inspired frocks include excellent print dresses and full skirts, but I love its assortment of accessories such as themed socks, tights, jewelry, string lights and toothpick holders in the shape of voodoo dolls. www.modcloth.com.

Harvey's: The classic seatbelt-bag company's latest purse collection is Disney Villainess-themed. While it doesn't exactly read as Halloween, the color schemes and designs of Maleficent, Cruella DeVille, Ursula and the evil queen from Snow White still have me saying, "Witch, please!" shopharveys.com.